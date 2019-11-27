Winter storm closes schools, snarls traffic in La Crosse area
0 comments
alert top story

Winter storm closes schools, snarls traffic in La Crosse area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wx-1.png

Snow will continue to fall across much of the La Crosse area Wednesday morning, with the heaviest snow along and east of the Mississippi River.

Additional snow accumulations through 9 a.m. are expected to be 2 inches or less, with high winds forecast throughout the day.

There have been numerous reports of slide-offs, and authorities stress the importance of slowing down. Westbound traffic on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County was shutdown about for two hours Wednesday morning because of a weather-related crash. It has since reopened.

Although many schools are closed the day before Thanksgiving, others have called off classes today because of the weather, including La Crescent, Onalaska Luther, North Crawford, Viroqua and Winona.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning from just north of La Crosse to northeast Wisconsin. In far northern areas of the state, including Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties, snowfall totals could reach as high as 20 inches.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The storm brought rain and thunder to southern Wisconsin where the temperature was 50 degrees in Milwaukee Wednesday morning.

wx-2.png

The forecast in La Crosse calls for dry weather on Thanksgiving, but a mix of rain and snow could return Friday afternoon.

Key links when winter weather strikes

Wisconsin road conditionsMinnesota road conditionsIowa road conditionsNational Weather Service office in La CrosseLa Crosse Regional AirportXcel Energy outage mapGreat Rivers 211

+16 From Tribune files: 70 years of Thanksgiving ads from La Crosse area grocery stores
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News