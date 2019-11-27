Winter storm closes schools, snarls traffic in La Crosse area

Snow will continue to fall across much of the La Crosse area Wednesday morning, with the heaviest snow along and east of the Mississippi River.
Additional snow accumulations through 9 a.m. are expected to be 2 inches or less, with high winds forecast throughout the day.
There have been numerous reports of slide-offs, and authorities stress the importance of slowing down. Westbound traffic on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County was shutdown about for two hours Wednesday morning because of a weather-related crash. It has since reopened.
Although many schools are closed the day before Thanksgiving, others have called off classes today because of the weather, including La Crescent, Onalaska Luther, North Crawford, Viroqua and Winona.
The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning from just north of La Crosse to northeast Wisconsin. In far northern areas of the state, including Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties, snowfall totals could reach as high as 20 inches.
The storm brought rain and thunder to southern Wisconsin where the temperature was 50 degrees in Milwaukee Wednesday morning.
The forecast in La Crosse calls for dry weather on Thanksgiving, but a mix of rain and snow could return Friday afternoon.
Key links when winter weather strikes
Wisconsin road conditions • Minnesota road conditions • Iowa road conditions • National Weather Service office in La Crosse • La Crosse Regional Airport • Xcel Energy outage map • Great Rivers 211
