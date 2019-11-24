If you’re planning to go over the river and through the woods at Thanksgiving, keep an eye on the forecast for late Tuesday and early Wednesday to make sure you don’t end up in a ditch.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse predicts rain beginning Tuesday afternoon.
For Tuesday night, there’s a 90% chance of snow continuing into Wednesday morning for most of western Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
“While exact snowfall amounts are still to be determined, hazardous travel is possible leading up to Thanksgiving,” according to the weather service. “We urge you to keep a close eye on the latest forecast and be prepared that you may encounter wintry conditions if planning to travel.”
Thanksgiving Day should be cloudy and calm with a high of 34 degrees.
But, there’s a chance for more precipitation Thursday night into Friday.
