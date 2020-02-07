Winter storm could dump 6 inches of snow in La Crosse, Winona area

A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to the La Crosse and Winona area from late Saturday night through Sunday, with 6 or more inches possible.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect late Saturday night through Sunday.
The higher amounts are expected along the Interstate 90 corridor, with much of that falling Sunday morning.
Key links when winter weather strikes
