Winter storm could dump up to 6 inches of snow in La Crosse area

The region will see some snow Monday night into Tuesday from a major storm system delivering several inches in central and northern Wisconsin, and up to 2 feet of snow to states to the west, according to forecasters.
The storm started by pounding Southern California on Wednesday night, began delivering snow across the Plains Friday night, expanded north into the Upper Midwest Friday and won’t wind down and move out of Wisconsin until Tuesday.
The storm crippled the Minneapolis area with freezing rain on Saturday morning, and brought plentiful rain to southern Wisconsin on Saturday into Sunday.
In portions of Wisconsin and northern Michigan where snow remains on the ground, this storm system could bring the threat for some stream and river flooding, AccuWeather said.
The assortment of winter weather watches, warnings, and advisories include a winter weather advisory for the counties of Adams, Juneau, Crawford, Grant and Richland that ends at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said possible snow totals for Wisconsin include 3 to 6 inches in La Crosse, 4 to 8 inches in Eau Claire, 8 inches in Rhinelander, 9 inches in Eagle River, 5 inches in Green Bay, 1 to 3 inches in Madison, and an inch in Racine.
Key links when winter weather strikes
Wisconsin road conditions • Minnesota road conditions • Iowa road conditions • National Weather Service office in La Crosse • La Crosse Regional Airport • Xcel Energy outage map • Great Rivers 211
2019 Rotary Lights display atop Grandad Bluff
