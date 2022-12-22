Winter storm warning: Take caution to prevent frostbite, hypothermia

Frigid temperatures have already hit the Coulee Region, with strong winds and heavy snow in the forecast. With the extreme chill comes the potential of frostbite and hypothermia, both of which can be prevented with proper precautions and techniques.

While staying indoors is certainly the best protection, it may not be a realistic option. For those who must venture out for work, shoveling or essential errands, Dr. Elizabeth Husted, family medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, offers advice on identifying the signs of frostbite and hypothermia and how to treat them.

"Frostbite is an injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues," says Husted, M.D., family medicine, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "First, your skin becomes very cold and red, then numb, hard and pale."

Frostbite most commonly affects fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks, chin or any exposed area in cold, windy weather. However, even covered skin can become frostbitten. As it progresses, "Less and less blood flow is able to get to the tissues, and they occasionally can turn black or you can develop blisters," says Hustad.

While it may be intuitive to try to warm up hands or other areas with hot water, Hustad cautions against high heat.

"If you have early frostbite, a lot of times you don't have good sensation in your fingers or toes (and) you can actually burn yourself if the water is too warm," Hustad says. "So you want to shoot for water that's 98 degrees or so" for a gentle re-warming.

"If you do have concerns for frostbite beyond the initial warming, though, you really should have it evaluated because it can initially look better and get worse as it progresses," Husted adds. "So you might need treatment."

Hypothermia is an even greater concern, a "medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it, causing a dangerously low body temperature," says Husted. "When your body temperature drops, your heart, nervous system and other organs can't work normally. Left untreated, hypothermia eventually can lead to complete heart and respiratory system failure, and eventually death."

Signs of hypothermia can include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, slurred speech and drowsiness. Adults should monitor children for early signs like shivering and take them inside.

If hypothermia is suspected, it is best to contact 911 and, while waiting for medical assistance, move into a warm area or shelter, remove wet clothing and put on dry clothing, blankets or coats.

When going outside is necessary, dress in multiple layers of clothing topped with a heavy coat, along with thick gloves or mittens, a hat, scarf or other garments or accessories that cover the nose and much of the face. Go back inside to warm up as much as possible, Husted says, and if while shoveling you begin to sweat, change clothing so the moisture doesn't freeze and further chill you.

Make sure if you are traveling, even a short distance, you have an emergency kit in the car, including blankets, candles, spare clothing, hand warmers and non-perishable food. Charge your phone before departing.

"If you're stuck in a snowbank, make sure that your exhaust pipe is shoveled out, and you can run your car 10 minutes every hour, to make sure that it stays warm while you're waiting for emergency rescue," says Husted. "You really shouldn't leave your car."

If you are around others, huddling together can help promote warmth.

