Buckle up for a slippery, snowy drive Tuesday — especially during the afternoon commute.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a winter storm watch for the La Crosse area — and we could get a half-foot of snow.
The weather service is predicting 4 to 6 inches — possibly higher in some areas.
There’s a chance of some light icing south of Interstate 90 — as if the snow wasn’t enough fun.
The storm is expected to move around daybreak Tuesday, with heaviest snowfall later in the day.
Expect snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.
And bundle up: Tuesday’s high is expected in the low- to mid-20s.
