Try 1 month for 99¢
Map: Get ready for more snow Tuesday

Buckle up for a slippery, snowy drive Tuesday — especially during the afternoon commute.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a winter storm watch for the La Crosse area — and we could get a half-foot of snow.

The weather service is predicting 4 to 6 inches — possibly higher in some areas.

There’s a chance of some light icing south of Interstate 90 — as if the snow wasn’t enough fun.

The storm is expected to move around daybreak Tuesday, with heaviest snowfall later in the day.

Expect snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.

And bundle up: Tuesday’s high is expected in the low- to mid-20s.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
2
1
2
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.