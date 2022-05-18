Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Awards over $27,000 in scholarships

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has announced this year’s scholarship recipients for more than $27,000 total. A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration.

Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.

This year’s scholarship winners are:

Harold and Irene Hendrickson Memorial Scholarship

$2,500 scholarship, two awarded

• Christopher Fry of Mauston, Juneau County

• Summer Maricle of Holmen, LaCrosse County

Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship

$1,500 scholarship, five awarded

• Luis Avila Vette of Watertown, Dodge County

• Emma Geib of Greenleaf, Brown County

• Alisha Klemme of Plymouth, Sheboygan County

• Chloe LaCrosse of Forestville, Door County

• Kaylee Mess of Rosendale, Fond du Lac County

Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial Scholarship

$1,500 scholarship, two awarded

• Jenna Crolla of Mount Horeb, Dane County

• Robert Wendler of Withee, Clark County

T.L. Bewick Memorial Scholarship

$2,000 scholarship, three awarded

• Alexis Slater of Grantsburg, Burnett County

• Jessica Vinger of Dodgeville, Iowa County

• Jamie Williams of Lodi, Columbia County

Culver’s 4-H Scholarship

$1,500 scholarship, two awarded

• Teresa Miller-Wathke of Fall Creek, Eau Claire County

• Brandon Swenson of Wisconsin Rapids, Wood County

Cynthia Hoehne Scholarship Award

$1,000 scholarship, one awarded

• Anabelle Iverson of Eau Claire, Eau Claire County

Elizabeth Salter-Eby Memorial Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, one awarded

• Morgan Baier of Acadia, Trempealeau County

Betty Krueger Memorial Scholarship

$800 scholarship, one awarded

• Adaire MacSwain of Hudson, St. Croix County

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awards scholarships annually to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals. This year over $27,000 in scholarships were awarded.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Nearly 150,000 youth and more than 22,000 volunteers participate in and support Wisconsin 4-H programs. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development, and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.

