New guidelines from the FDA require healthcare providers to share with women their breast density whenever they receive a mammogram, a ruling meant to better inform patients of a mammogram’s ability to detect cancer.

Beginning in September 2024, patients will begin receiving breast density information, which is important because the denser a breast is, the more difficult it is to identify cancer from a mammogram. That’s because dense areas of the breast appear white on the screening, while fattier portions are black. Cancer also shows up white, which can make it hard to decipher in an already white-heavy image, said Taj Kattapuram, MD, a radiologist at Gundersen Health System’s Center for Breast Care.

“When we’re trying to find cancer in dense-breasted patients, it can be a really big challenge,” she said, adding that a 3D mammogram is recommended for denser breasts.

This information will be nothing new for patients in Wisconsin, as the state already requires that it be included in a report.

“It’s been a great service for our patients, for them to have more education on their mammograms and what all of our findings mean,” Kattapuram said. “I’m glad the FDA has finally caught up. Around the time they made the ruling, more than 40 states had already passed breast density legislation, so it’s comforting and wonderful that all Americans will be treated the same.”

It’s recommended that patients 40 years of age and older be screened annually for breast cancer. Delaying the procedure could result in a late-stage diagnosis.

“The earlier we can detect breast cancer, the less amount of treatment a patient needs and the more likely it won’t be an issue, as far as mortality,” Kattapuram said.

To learn more about Gundersen’s mammogram and breast health services, go to gundersenhealth.org/services/mammograms-breast-health or call (608) 775-2385.