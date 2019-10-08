Flintknapping, spear-throwing and artifact identification are among the activities planned for the Wisconsin Archeology Society’s Fall Field Assembly at Silver Mound in Alma Center on Oct. 19.
The event, which is co-sponsored by the Mississippi Valley Archaeological Center, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Silver Mound is one of the oldest, largest and most important archeological sites in the Midwest, and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2006.
Hixton Silicified Sandstone, which is found at Silver Mound, was used by Native Americans for nearly 12,000 years.
The event will also include Native American games, local artifact collections and guided tours of prehistoric rock shelters.
No registration is necessary, and members of the Wisconsin Archeological Society get in free. The cost of attendance for non-members is $5.
Silver Mound is located at the Hixton/Alma Center KOA at N9657 WI-95, Alma Center.
For more information, visit wiarcheologicalsociety.org.
