The Wisconsin Archery Alliance State Indoor will be held at the Amie L. Mathy Center, Viterbo University, on Feb. 10-12.

The Wisconsin Archery Alliance State archery Championship Shoot is held every year and hosts on average 260 shooters. The 2023 event marks the first time this event has been held in the La Crosse region.

Shooters range from 3 years old to people in their 80s. That is one of the great things about archery, it is a sport that stays with you for a lifetime.

The equipment ranges from your normal hunting type bows to bows specifically designed for only shooting targets. There are several classes to cater to different equipment and shooting styles.

The state of Wisconsin has some of the best shooters in the world. At the tournament we have many state, national and world champions.

The shoot is all run by volunteers from the WAA and local clubs and organizations. It is open to spectators and there is no admission. To shoot you must be a member of the National Field Archery Association and the WAA .