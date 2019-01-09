The Wisconsin group overseeing local utilities announced Wednesday that it is investigating the La Crosse water utility’s 2014 upgrades to Well No. 19.
According to the notice of investigation, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin intends to determine whether the utility should have received commission authorization before beginning the project nearly five years ago.
The issue is that the $343,000 project came in higher than the $272,000 threshold that triggers a requirement to notify the PSC.
“When we started that project, we didn’t expect it to go over that dollar amount,” La Crosse utility manager Bernard Lenz said.
The project, which took about a month to complete in February 2014, began as a routine inspection, which found a severe build-up of iron and manganese in the well, which prompted the repairs.
“In the process of inspecting it we found that the well itself, the casing of the well, had failures,” Lenz said.
According to the water utility’s data provided to the PSC, there was nothing to indicate the pending failure before the inspection.
“We don’t expect to have a lot of trouble from the PSC over it,” said Lenz, saying he expects the group to ask the city to provide a policy ensuring it won’t happen again.
The PSC is reviewing the city utility’s finances after it requested a rate increase for 2019.
