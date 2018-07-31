State Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, was honored recently by the Wisconsin Counties Association with a WCA Outstanding Legislator Award for his work on behalf of county government during the 2017-18 legislative session.
“Representative Doyle has been a leader on county issues and we are grateful to him for his efforts,” said Mark O’Connell, the WCA’s executive director. “His tireless work on foster care exemplifies what a ‘WCA Outstanding Legislator’ is to our organization and we are proud to present him with this award.”
Doyle, a current member of the La Crosse County Board and former board chair, also was honored last spring with the Governor’s Foster Care “Stepping Up For Children Award” for his work as co-chair of the Speaker’s Task Force on Foster Care. This task force put together the Foster Forward Legislative Agenda and introduced 13 bills in early 2018. Eleven of those bills are now law, passing both houses of the Legislature with broad bipartisan support.
The WCA Outstanding Legislator Award is handed out biennially to a select group of legislators who have represented county interests in both the legislature and in their districts. These legislators have demonstrated leadership for counties on key issues, legislation and the state budget.
This year, 10 members of the Assembly were recognized with the award. State Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, received the WCA award in 2016 and state Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, won it in 2014.
