Wisconsin delegation introduces Hmong Congressional Gold Medal Act in Congress

Rep. Ron Kind joined the entire Wisconsin Congressional delegation in introducing the Hmong Congressional Gold Medal Act to honor the distinguished service of Hmong individuals who fought alongside American troops throughout the Vietnam War.

"The Hmong people were vital partners to American troops during the Vietnam War. We owe so much to these brave individuals, and to our Hmong neighbors who call Wisconsin home today," said Kind. "I'm proud to join the entire Wisconsin delegation in introducing the Hmong Congressional Gold Medal Act to honor their service and contributions."

Kind joined Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) and Reps. Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Gwen Moore (D-WI), Mike Gallagher (R-WI), and Bryan Steil (R-WI) in introducing this bipartisan legislation.

Throughout the course of the Vietnam War, over 30,000 Hmong aided American combat efforts by fighting on the ground, flying combat missions, and gathering intelligence.

Of the estimated 327,000 Hmong living in the United States, nearly 60,000 call Wisconsin home, making up the third largest Hmong population in the nation.

The Hmong Congressional Gold Medal Act will recognize the Hmong people for their vital contributions and service.

