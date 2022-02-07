Wisconsin DMV issues smishing alert

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles has received numerous reports of fraudulent text messages sent to Wisconsin individuals purporting to be from DMV in order to scam them to reveal personal information, such as identifying information or credit card numbers.

In the world of cybersecurity, this is referred to as “smishing” (SMS phishing).

Clicking the link in these fraudulent text messages will direct the individual to a spoofed DMV website where they will be prompted to enter their identifying information or documents.

“Working with the Wisconsin DMV has never been easier, but customers always need to be vigilant online,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “Don’t reply or call the number from unknown texts. And don’t be fooled by panicky wording in the message. To be sure, you can always start at wisconsindmv.gov, give us a call or drop us an email to confirm.”

Now that nearly all DMV transactions can be done completely online, start at wisconsindmv.GOV to ensure it’s the official state government site. For-profit companies with .com or .org may acquire personal information and add additional charges for services that are free at wisconsindmv.GOV.

Wisconsin DMV customers can also directly access information and manage their search with these custom URLs:

• Opt-out of releasing information as required by law: wisconsindmv.gov/opt-out

• Request your record: wisconsindmv.gov/ownrecord

• Renew driver license online: wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL

• Renew license plates online: wisconsindmv.gov/renew

