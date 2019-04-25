Dr. Stephen Hargarten told a La Crosse audience of about 100 people Wednesday that gun violence should be treated as an illness.
“The bullet is the agent of disease. It’s not the gun,” said Hargarten, a physician, injury-control researcher and professor at Medical College of Wisconsin with about 40 years of medical experience.
He was the keynote speaker at English Lutheran Church’s Community Conversation sponsored by the La Crosse Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition.
Hargarten challenged conventional ideas and aimed to dispel myths that are scientifically misleading, such as, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people,” he said.
In 2018, 38,000 deaths were because of firearm-related injuries, about 78,000 people suffered from non-fatal gun injuries and the major cause of spinal cord injuries is because of guns, Hargarten said during his presentation.
Gun violence is a public health issue and the energy released reverberates, Hargarten said.
The energy released by the bullet penetrating the body causes immediate tissue damage, causing organs to bleed, Hargarten said.
Pastor Mark Solyst of English Lutheran Church said the energy affects not just the victim but society: “My best friend’s brother was killed in an accident with a bullet. It’s devastating to people. It’s devastating to families. It is a public-health issue.”
This shouldn’t be a battle to uphold a citizen’s Second Amendment right: “You’re either for guns or against guns,” said Hargarten, who owns a gun.
People need to see the issue differently, Hargarten said, and compared gun violence to HIV:
“People recognize that we’ve attacked diseases in the past. Think about HIV early ‘80s. There were religious groups blaming gays for their behaviors (saying) it was God’s work. No, it was a virus. It’s a disease,” Hargarten said, and in the case of gun violence, bullets are the virus.
I don't know for sure but I'm guessing the armed attack rate against places with armed people is low to QUITE low compared to places with people guaranteed not to have guns. Case in point.
By the headline I thought this would be a logical view on gun violence...but nope. The key to less gun violence is more trained and responsible people carrying them in more places. I realize, that everyone walking around strapped is not a wholesome image. However, since banning guns will never happen, it's the only way to counter deranged murderers. We can talk and hold rallies and give group hugs as much as we want, but people will still die. Have to deter and if need be, fight, fire with fire.
"Bullets are the agent of disease." ?? Bull-oney! Bullets, like guns, and cars, and thousands of other inanimate objects, DO ABSOLUTELY NOTHING ON THEIR OWN.
Being a gun owner, I've carried one on the job for many years. Other than several thousand rounds I've put downrange for practice, or qualifying for work, my guns have NEVER harmed another living thing. Ditto with the ammunition I have to feed them. Loaded rounds can sit on my shelves, in storage cans, sometimes even on the dining room table, and no harm has ever occurred to any person or pet in my house. When is the last time anyone saw a gun (with no bullets in it) do harm to anyone, all by itself? Simple answer - IT CAN'T, unless acted upon by A HUMAN.
Guns do not kill people... untrained and immature people toying with guns kill people.
..."and the major cause of spinal cord injuries is because of guns, Hargarten said during his presentation." I'd love to see the stats that back this statement up. Do you mean to say that there's no other way a person's back can be injured? Puh-leeze.....
I don't recall seeing your name on a comment before but two things: I love your logic and the liberals here will absolutely hate it.
