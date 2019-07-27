Wisconsin donors to the 2020 presidential campaigns emptied their pockets most for President Donald Trump, according to filings for second-quarter itemized contributions.
Trump’s campaign received $243,175 in itemized contributions, donations that exceed $200, from Wisconsinites in the second quarter.
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign raised $73,466 in the second quarter, the second largest sum from Wisconsinites. She was followed by Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, who raised $43,031 and $42,099 in the second quarter, respectively. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign raised $36,705 in the second quarter, the sixth largest sum.
Contributions greater than $200 to federal candidates, PACs or parties must be itemized and disclosed to the Federal Election Commission by law. These donations include specific information including the donor’s name, address, employer and occupation. Contributions $200 or less only need to be reported as a lump sum to the FEC, and were not included in this La Crosse Tribune analysis.
Small-dollar donations add up, and more than 50% of the money raised so far by the Trump, Sanders and Warren campaigns have come from small-dollar donors.
In La Crosse, the Trump campaign received the most itemized financial support in quarter two, followed by the Sanders and Warren campaigns.
In Madison, the Warren campaign received the most itemized financial support in quarter two, followed by the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns.
In Milwaukee, the Trump campaign received the most itemized financial support in quarter two, followed by the Warren and Buttigieg campaigns.
