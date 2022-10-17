Wisconsin Farm Bureau announces Outstanding Agriculture Professional finalists

MADISON – Four individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award finalists and will compete in December for the top honor.

The Outstanding Ag Professional Award recognizes members of Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program who excel in their leadership abilities and involvement in agriculture, Farm Bureau and other civic and service organizations.

“We have four outstanding agricultural advocates in this year’s state competition,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz. “This contest highlights how these individuals have positively impacted Wisconsin agriculture and Farm Bureau while inspiring others to do the same.”

The four finalists are:

 Christa Hoffman of Shawano County. Christa is the business development administrator at URUS.

 Amy Silver of Green County. Amy is an agricultural and business lender at State Bank of Cross Plains.

 Julie Sweney of Dodge County. Julie is the director of communications and marketing at FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative.

 Julie Wadzinski of Barron County. Julie is a farm operations instructor at Northwoods Technical College.

Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award applicants are agriculturists who have not derived a majority of their income from a farm (that they own) for the past three years. Examples of occupations of ideal applicants include agricultural education instructor, fertilizer salesperson, veterinarian, farm employee, journalist and marketer.

Each finalist must make a presentation and answer questions in front of a three-judge panel during WFBF’s Annual Meeting and YFA Conference at the Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells, December 2-4. The winner of the Outstanding Agriculture Professional Award will receive $1,500 courtesy of GROWMARK, Inc., the opportunity to attend the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation FUSION Conference in Jacksonville, Fl., will be eligible to participate in the 2023 YFA Washington, D.C. Fly-In and be a guest of WFBF at the 2023 YFA Conference. The total value of the prize package is valued at over $5,000.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation co-sponsors this contest with GROWMARK Inc. and Rural Mutual Insurance Company. Information about all YFA contests can be found on wfbf.com.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization, representing farms of every size, commodity and management style. WFBF’s YFA program is open to Farm Bureau members ages 18 to 35.

This is a new Farm Bureau award replacing the Excellence in Ag competition. Last year’s Excellence in Ag award recipient was Kellie Zahn from Shawano County.