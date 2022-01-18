 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program offers matching grants

MADISON – The Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Program is accepting applications for matching grants, up to $500, that will be awarded to groups conducting activities that promote agricultural literacy in K-12 schools. 

Projects that use funds toward an ongoing, sustainable education effort will receive preference over one-time programs. Applicants must have a matching donor for their project equal to the amount of the Ag in the Classroom grant. The application deadline is March 1. 

Interested groups or schools can get an application on the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom website at wisagclassroom.org/grants-awards/grants/matching-grants

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program is designed to help K-12 students understand the importance of agriculture. The program is coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with funding from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, other agricultural groups and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. 

Learn more at wisagclassroom.org.

