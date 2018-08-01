The Wisconsin GOP is expected to launch a series of radio ads today targeting four Democratic candidates for governor, offering a glimpse of who the party expects to emerge from the Aug. 14 primary.
Ads airing in the La Crosse and Eau Claire markets will go after state school Superintendent Tony Evers and firefighters union president Mahlon Mitchell, while ads in Milwaukee and Green Bay will focus on former party director Matt Flynn and former state Rep. Kelda Roys.
The party says the five-figure ad buy indicates which of the challengers to Gov. Scott Walker they take most seriously.
A Marquette University Law School poll released earlier this month showed Evers in the lead over the other seven Democrats with 31 percent, although a third of Democratic voters said they were still undecided. Roys had the most cash on hand according to the most recent campaign finance reports, followed by Flynn, Mitchell and Evers.
A recent NBC/Marist poll found Evers leading Walker 54 percent to 41 percent in a hypothetical matchup. A June Marquette poll had Walker ahead of Evers 48-44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.