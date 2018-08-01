Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Wisconsin GOP is expected to launch a series of radio ads today targeting four Democratic candidates for governor, offering a glimpse of who the party expects to emerge from the Aug. 14 primary.

Ads airing in the La Crosse and Eau Claire markets will go after state school Superintendent Tony Evers and firefighters union president Mahlon Mitchell, while ads in Milwaukee and Green Bay will focus on former party director Matt Flynn and former state Rep. Kelda Roys.

The party says the five-figure ad buy indicates which of the challengers to Gov. Scott Walker they take most seriously.

A Marquette University Law School poll released earlier this month showed Evers in the lead over the other seven Democrats with 31 percent, although a third of Democratic voters said they were still undecided. Roys had the most cash on hand according to the most recent campaign finance reports, followed by Flynn, Mitchell and Evers.

A recent NBC/Marist poll found Evers leading Walker 54 percent to 41 percent in a hypothetical matchup. A June Marquette poll had Walker ahead of Evers 48-44.

