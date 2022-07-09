Wisconsin gun laws rated 'relatively weak,' Gundersen stresses dangers of child accessible firearms

In the first five days of July alone, two dozen Americans were killed in mass shootings, and another 130 injured. And in the last seven months, the Tribune has written twice about gun violence and firearm safety.

As deaths by bullet continue to devastate the county, the Tribune is once again stressing the importance of keeping guns unloaded and locked up, as well as reporting threats of violence.

Last spring, a grocery store shooting caused 10 fatalities, and the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde left 21 dead. On July 4, the parade attack in Highland Park killed seven, and that day alone 10 other mass shootings caused injuries and/or fatalities, according to the Gun Violence Archive. So far this year, over 300 mass shootings -- including those that did not lead to deaths -- have occurred. The 2021 total neared 700.

In the majority of cases in the past two decades, the firearms used -- including assault rifles -- were legally purchased.

"The idea that an 18-year old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong, President Biden said of the Uvalde shooting perpetrator. "What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?"

Everytown Gun Laws puts Wisconsin's gun law strength at just 27.5 out of 100, though the gun violence rate per 100,000 is slightly below the national average, at 12.2 out of 30 compared to 15.

Wisconsin is 23rd in the U.S. for gun law strength, with weaknesses including no background check or purchase permit required; no ban on the purchase of military use assault weapons; no requirement for new guns sold to have childproof features; no waiting period; and no prohibiting of high capacity magazine sales. Those purchasing rifles and shotguns must be 18 or older, with handgun purchasers at least 21.

La Crosse is unable to set different rules, as, by state law, cities are not allowed to make their own gun safety policy.

The state does require secured storage, though that doesn't mean the practice is followed by everyone -- around one third of U.S. homes in which children reside have at least some unsecured firearms. Guns are not allowed in K-12 schools, with the exception of law enforcement. Guns cannot be possessed by felons, convicted stalkers or those who have a hate crime conviction.

"Wisconsin has relatively weak gun laws and has not enacted or repealed major gun safety policies in recent years, despite significant public pressure after the Madison shootings in 2020," Everytown says. (Homicides in the city were over double the year prior, and shots fired incidents increased by over 100). "The Badger State has failed to pass laws requiring background checks for all gun sales or an Extreme Risk law, but has also resisted gun lobby pressure to repeal its concealed carry permit law or enact Stand Your Ground."

According to the National Institute of Justice/The Violence Project database, through 2019 over 80% of perpetrators of K-12 school shootings stole guns from family members. Some of the 172 mass shooters in the database were as young as 11.

Of shooters high school age or younger, 92% were suicidal. Among all children, those living in a home with a gun are four times more likely to die by suicide and three times more likely to die by homicide.

"The guns we’re most worried about (are) the ones that are unlocked and loaded," says Dr. Emily Rae, behavioral health specialist at Gundersen Health System. "...There’s definitely a risk to having a gun in the house, but if you store it safely, the risk of injury or death is greatly reduced."

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, nationwide in 2022 alone there have been at least 126 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 55 deaths and 78 injuries. In Wisconsin last May, a 2 year old in Milwaukee accidentally shot and injured himself.

Says Rae, "I want adults, parents, and caregivers to remember that even very young kids can fire guns."

Nationwide Children's Hospital states that in 16% of unintentional firearm deaths among children younger than 13, the gun was believed to be a toy, and the majority of children who find a gun will handle it even if they were told not to.

"Parents think that kids understand that it’s not a toy, but a good number of them don’t understand that," says Rae.

In 2020, guns surpassed vehicle accidents as the leading cause of death in children, with fatalities among those 19 and under increasing around 30% from 2019 and 2020. Among all ages, the increase was 13.5%, with a total of 45,222 gun related deaths in 2020.

"Hiding" guns is not an adequate precaution, says Nationwide Children's Hospital, noting 75% of children who live in homes with guns know where they are being stored.

"They think kids don’t know where (the gun is), but they do," says Rae. "They have such a curiosity."

Gundersen experts advise those who do have guns in the home to always keep them unloaded and stored in a locked safe, with ammunition locked in a separate safe. Nationwide Children's Hospital stresses lock combinations or keys should not be accessible to children, youth should never be left unsupervised in a home with a gun, regardless of if it is locked up, and parents and guardians should ask relatives and friends if they have guns, and make sure they are unloaded and locked, before allowing a child in the home.

Adults and peers should also take any talk or social media posts alluding to shootings or suicide seriously. Per the National Institute of Justice, 48% of persons who engaged in mass shootings shared their plans with one or more people in advance. Nearly a quarter had created "legacy tokens," such as typed manifestos.

"The fact that leakage is a common occurrence with mass shootings provides an opportunity for intervention," the National Institute of Justice says.

Concerns about planned shootings or violence can be reported to the La Crosse Police Department by calling La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submitting online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. People can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via cell phone.