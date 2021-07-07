Wisconsin iconographer to exhibit holy images at Pump House

Master iconographer Drazen Dupor will exhibit his Byzantine-style icons July 23 through Sept. 21 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center, 119 King St.

Icons are often referred to as “windows in heaven” and are painted in a distinctive style, incorporating gold leaf, inverse perspective and symbolism to convey spiritual ideas and events.

Dupor, based in Middleton, has been painting icons since 1986. He was a member of the prestigious Klik Artist Association in Knin, Croatia, and studied the art of icon painting in Thessalonica, Greece, at the K.N. Georgiadis School of Art under the supervision of Zlatko Bomestar.

In addition to teaching students in his home studio, he frequently leads workshops at retreat centers, schools and churches.

This exhibit is named “Color Theology” because “that is what iconography actually is,” Dupor said. “Many icons in a church or gallery actually look like a big, open Bible. The role of this art is to help people experience Bible stories in a pictorial way.”

Dupor also restores icons and accepts commissions from churches and individuals.