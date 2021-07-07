Wisconsin iconographer to exhibit holy images at Pump House

Master iconographer Drazen Dupor will exhibit his Byzantine-style icons July 23 through Sept. 21 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center, 119 King St.
Icons are often referred to as “windows in heaven” and are painted in a distinctive style, incorporating gold leaf, inverse perspective and symbolism to convey spiritual ideas and events.
Dupor, based in Middleton, has been painting icons since 1986. He was a member of the prestigious Klik Artist Association in Knin, Croatia, and studied the art of icon painting in Thessalonica, Greece, at the K.N. Georgiadis School of Art under the supervision of Zlatko Bomestar.
In addition to teaching students in his home studio, he frequently leads workshops at retreat centers, schools and churches.
This exhibit is named “Color Theology” because “that is what iconography actually is,” Dupor said. “Many icons in a church or gallery actually look like a big, open Bible. The role of this art is to help people experience Bible stories in a pictorial way.”
Dupor also restores icons and accepts commissions from churches and individuals.
“I have done so many religious paintings on canvases and wooden boards for churches that it is impossible to count them,” he said. “I started teaching students in 1998, and since then I have constantly had students in my studio. Teaching is also the obligation of the icon painter; the acquired knowledge must be transferred to others in order for iconography to survive and be passed on to a new generation.”
He added: “By teaching others, you are also perfecting yourself.”
The Pump House is planning an in-person reception in August. Look for updates at www.thepumphouse.org.
More information about Drazen Dupor can be found on his Facebook page and drazendupor123@gmail.com.