Wisconsin inter-district public school open enrollment begins Monday

Applications for Wisconsin’s inter-district public school open enrollment program will be accepted this year beginning Monday until April 29.

The inter-district public school open enrollment program allows families to apply for their children to attend public school in a school district other than the one in which they reside.

Wisconsin resident parents/guardians must apply to the nonresident school district (school district the student wishes to attend) during this time period for attendance in the 2022-23 and subsequent school years.

Any Wisconsin resident in 4K to grade 12 may apply to attend a nonresident school district under the open enrollment program. However, a child may transfer to a nonresident school district for early childhood education or 4K only if the child’s resident school district offers the same type of program and only if the child is eligible for that program in the resident school district.

Online applications are required. Please visit https://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment/applications for a link to the online application. If computer access is an issue, please contact the office of the Executive Director of Business Services, Room 204, 807 East Avenue South, La Crosse, WI 54601 by calling 608.789.7651 for additional help.

Families can learn more about our schools, enrollment options, or schedule a school tour by visiting www.lacrosseschools.org.

The application deadline is 4 p.m. on April 29, 2022; however, early application is encouraged.

