Wisconsin International Ladino Day celebration set

Since 1986, she has lectured at Bar-Ilan University. She is the winner of the Fernando Jeno award (1994), the international prize for Jewish literature given by the Jewish community of Mexico; of the Ateneo de Jaen Award (1996), the international literature prize for poetry in Jaen, Andalusia, Spain; and of the Israel Prime Minister’s Literature Award (1999). Since 1986 she has served as secretary-general of the Writers’ Union in Israel and has participated in the international Congress of Poets all over the world since 1991. She has published numerous collections of poetry in both Hebrew and Ladino in Israel and Spain, and a collection of short stories. Margalit is a documentary film producer of a series named: "Sefarad, ways and life" and is a co-owner of Prima Luz films together with her son Jack Matityahu.