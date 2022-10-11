Wisconsin leads in toxicity-weighted chemical discharges

Texas industries released 16 million pounds of toxic substances into waterways in 2020, leading the nation in total discharges, according to Environment America’s analysis.

But chemicals are not uniformly toxic, which is why the government also weights releases based on the substance’s potential to harm people.

“Many of these chemicals are so acutely toxic, just a tiny amount can cause grave damage,” said John Rumpler, senior director of Environment America Research & Policy Center.

On a toxicity-weighted scale, Wisconsin saw the most releases of any state, with nearly all discharges attributed to NextEra Energy Resources’ Point Beach Nuclear Plant. It sits along Lake Michigan near the city of Two Rivers in Manitowoc County.

The facility discharged a toxicity-weighted equivalent of 45 billion pounds of chemicals into the Great Lakes in 2020 because it released hydrazine. The Environmental Protection Agency considers the chemical a probable human carcinogen.

-- Wisconsin Watch