The Nov. 6 general election ballot was being finalized Tuesday in three area legislative primary elections.

In the 31st Senate District, Democrat Jeff Smith of Eau Claire breezed to a win with 56 percent of the vote with 74 percent of precincts reporting in a three-way race against Steve Boe of Taylor and Jon Schultz of Arcadia.

He’ll face Republican Mel Pittman of Plum City to succeed Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, who stepped down to run an unsuccessful campaign for governor.

In the 92nd Assembly District, Democrats Rob Grover of Galesville (49 percent) defeated Desiree Gearing-Lancaster of Black River Falls (29 percent) and Max Hart of Black River Falls in the race to take on incumbent Republican Treig Pronschinske of Mondovi.

In the 96th Assembly District, Democrat Paul Buhr defeated Alicia Leinberger 54 percent to 47 percent for the opportunity to to take on Republican Loren Oldenburg to succeed retiring state Rep. Lee Nerison.

