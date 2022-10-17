Wisconsin Library Association names Viroqua library 2022 Library of the Year

MADISON -- The Wisconsin Library Association has announced the McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua as the 2022 Library of the Year. This annual award is presented to a Wisconsin library, library system or library network for distinguished achievement in service.

Located in downtown Viroqua since 1904, the McIntosh Memorial Library is recognized both for the library staff’s work to expand, adapt, and engage safely with the Viroqua community throughout the coronavirus pandemic and their ongoing efforts to provide outstanding resources, entertainment, and support to the Viroqua community.

Highlights of their accomplishments include the creation of a library band during the pandemic to share music with isolated residents; the After School Program, the only after-school childcare program in the city; and the library garden, which provides fresh produce to residents of low-income housing apartments and senior dining centers. The library has received statewide recognition for its innovative “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources” program and relationship with the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee.

The WLA Library of the Year Award will be presented at a special ceremony during the Wisconsin Library Association’s annual conference at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva on Nov. 1-4.