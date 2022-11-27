Wisconsin Lions again collecting deer hides

Lions across Wisconsin appreciate all of the support they receive from our various communities for the different projects each lion club takes on. One of the state projects that most of the clubs work on together is the Deer Hide Collection.

Last year, the Lions of Wisconsin collected over 18,457 hides. These hides resulted in the Lions Camp receiving $87,929 for their operating budget.

During this time, Lions members are busy processing these hides in their various locations. This process includes making sure all of the necks and legs of the hides are completely open. Much of the access meat and fat is removed. The tails are cut off, salted and stored in bags. The hides are then placed open on a pallet and salted down to help preserve them. It is much appreciated when we receive only the hide and not the head and legs.

In District 27D2, 30 of the 48 clubs are working on this project. The district includes the counties of La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Sauk. All of these clubs bring their skids of hides to two different locations to be picked up by the hide company that works with the Lions. These locations are the La Crosse Fairgrounds, run by the La Crosse Agriculture Society, and the South West Sanitation and Recycling Center in Viroqua.

The Wisconsin Lions Camp is located east of Stevens Point. It is a 440-acre camp, with 40 acres of it being a private lake. Each year, 1,250 to 1,500 youth attend this camp at no charge to them. The camp starts with one week for counselor training. Than there are one-week camps (five days) for the deaf or hearing impaired, for the blind or sight impaired and for the cognitively disabled, and two one-week camps for youth with diabetes.

Wisconsin Lions are proud of this camp. The facilities have nine duplex cabins and the Pinewood Lodge, which are fully accessible, air conditioned and winterized with modern bathroom facilities. There is a large remodeled dining hall and an excellent health building with 24-hour nursing care. Other activity centers include arts and crafts, swimming, boating, wall climbing and the famous mud pit. This facility also includes an eyeglass recycling center for all eyeglasses donated to the Wisconsin Lions.

For collection site listings, go to wisconsin lions.org/deer hides collection or contact any local Lions member.