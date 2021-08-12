Wisconsin man kicking off 100 mile bike ride for diabetes research in Riverside Park

Mike Crowley will kick off his 100-mile bike ride to support diabetes research this Saturday, starting and finishing in Riverside Park.

Crowley, a resident of Waukesha and ride coach for the Wisconsin chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), will participate in his 22nd JDRF Ride, hoping to raise $2,021 for the organization this year.

Crowley cycles in support of his son Andy, 25, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 2. Involved with JDRF for over two decades, Crowley has raised over $134,000 to support diabetes research.

Having worked in La Crosse previously, Crowley created the local JDRF ride course years ago. The route crosses the Mississippi River to Minnesota, down to Lansing, Iowa, up a 750-foot bluff into rolling Iowa farmland, back down to the Mississippi River, up to La Crescent, and back over the Mississippi River to La Crosse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In previous years, the ride was communal, with the La Crosse route attracting over 650 riders. It was changed to a virtual event last year and again in 2021 due to COVID-19, with riders clocking miles at once or in increments on stationary bikes or outdoors. Crowley in 2020 and this year opted to ride the La Crosse course solo in one stretch.