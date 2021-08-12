Wisconsin man kicking off 100 mile bike ride for diabetes research in Riverside Park

Mike Crowley will kick off his 100-mile bike ride to support diabetes research this Saturday, starting and finishing in Riverside Park.
Crowley, a resident of Waukesha and ride coach for the Wisconsin chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), will participate in his 22nd JDRF Ride, hoping to raise $2,021 for the organization this year.
Crowley cycles in support of his son Andy, 25, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 2. Involved with JDRF for over two decades, Crowley has raised over $134,000 to support diabetes research.
Having worked in La Crosse previously, Crowley created the local JDRF ride course years ago. The route crosses the Mississippi River to Minnesota, down to Lansing, Iowa, up a 750-foot bluff into rolling Iowa farmland, back down to the Mississippi River, up to La Crescent, and back over the Mississippi River to La Crosse.
In previous years, the ride was communal, with the La Crosse route attracting over 650 riders. It was changed to a virtual event last year and again in 2021 due to COVID-19, with riders clocking miles at once or in increments on stationary bikes or outdoors. Crowley in 2020 and this year opted to ride the La Crosse course solo in one stretch.
"COVID-19 is not going to prevent me from representing the organization and raising dollars and awareness for a need for a cure of Type 1 diabetes," says Crowley, CEO for the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin. Diabetes, he notes, "doesn’t take a 'pandemic break.'"
Crowley has trained over 1,200 miles so far this year in preparation for Saturday's ride, including 106 on July 1 for the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin's "Cool Beans Adventure."
Andy, who has had over 120,000 insulin shots and finger pricks in his lifetime, has his diabetes under control, but complications including kidney disease, amputations, blindness, neuropathy and stroke are an "ever present threat," Crowley says, and the disease can be fatal.
"We continue our mission to fundraise to help find a cure for Andy and all those who have this terrible, chronic, life-threatening disease," Crowley says.
For more information or to donate, visit www2.jdrf.org/goto/teamwisconsin.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.