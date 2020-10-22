Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce calls La Crosse Health Department advisory "legally deficient"

Violations are subject to citations of up to $500 plus applicable court fees, depending on the frequency and severity of the violation, but Rombalski stressed, “The point is not to look to cite and cause fears in businesses. It’s more to say, ‘If you’re not voluntarily complying and we get a credible report we are going to do something, because that has an effect on our entire community...Everything we do, including this advisory, is really in the best interest of every aspect of this county, not just the individuals but the businesses as well.

O’Malley, following the order announcement, agreed enforcement is “a reasonable and necessary approach,”

Fish, however, said the order would cause dire economic harm, saying for many businesses a 25% capacity limit could leave them unprofitable and lead to permanent closures and layoffs. He stated the WMC has worked closely with its 3,800 member companies and state businesses to take precautionary measures for the safety of staff and patrons.

La Crosse is not the only county WMC has written to regarding coronavirus policies. Nick Novak, vice president of communications for the organization, says WMC continuously contacts local governments that are "overstepping their authority...as necessary," and has previously contacted the the City of Milwaukee, Marathon County and most recently Winnebago County.

