Wisconsin marks 14th anniversary as first state to test newborns for SCID

Saturday marked the 14th anniversary of Wisconsin's newborn screening program for SCID, the first in the world to routinely test all infants for the very rare genetic disorder.

On January 1, 2008, the state implemented routine, required testing for severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), a group of conditions in which genetic defects impair the development of T cells. This can leave newborns highly susceptible to viral, bacterial and fungal infections, which morph into critical conditions that result in intensive hospitalizations and often lead to death by age one.

Newborn screening started in Wisconsin started in 1965, with testing for phenylketonuria (PKU), and now the state screens for 47 disorders including cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease and spinal muscular atrophy. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the program has prevented "death and disability for hundreds of Wisconsin residents since its inception." A Wisconsin lab was the first to identify a baby with SCID -- the child was successfully treated, according to the CDC. Currently, 32 states and District of Columbia screen for SCID, a process using a blood sample from the infant's heel, and the condition has been detected in 19 babies in Wisconsin via screening.

"(It's important) to screen for a disorder like this which can be devastating in the first year of life. This condition is lethal," says Dr. Samantha Knox, immunologist and pediatric specialist at Gundersen Health System. "Recognizing this early on can help isolate these kids and protect them while they are undergoing treatment at a center that does this."

Because there are no obvious physical signs of SCID, testing a child soon after birth is critical in identifying if the condition is present and implementing immediate interventions. If treated by 14 weeks, newborns with SCID have a 95% chance of long term survival, a rate that drops by over 25% when not done in that window. Once known as the "bubble boy disease," SCID treatment requires isolation of the child to avoid exposure to outside germs -- "They have an immune system that cannot fight it," Knox says -- and an allogeneic stem cell transplant.

Gundersen in La Crosse does not perform stem cell transplants, so infants may be transferred to UW Madison or Mayo Clinic Rochester.

Swift detection for SCID is also imperative in regards to childhood vaccinations, as infants with the condition should not receive live viral vaccinations, some of which are routinely done at two months old.

If there is a known family history of any of the 47 conditions in the newborn screening set, it is important for parents to discuss that with their child's physician prior to birth. Parents should discuss any concerns with their pediatrician and keep up with newborn follow up appointments. Pediatricians will review with parents their child's test results, which come back in around a week.

"They can go through anything that is abnormal. Sometimes they do pick up abnormalities and further testing comes back normal," Knox says. "We want to pick up things as early as possible, and best case scenario is a false positive. In most cases additional screening will be needed, as it's such a severe disorder we need to make sure we diagnose correctly."

Newborn screening is required by law, per DHS, and parents can refuse only if "religious beliefs and practices or personal convictions do not allow this testing." Those who decline the tests may have to sign a form.

For more information on newborn screening, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/newbornscreening/index.htm.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.