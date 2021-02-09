Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association asks for clerks, poll works to be in 1B vaccine group

The Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association (WMCA) Board of Directors voted Monday to request all clerks, their staff and poll workers be included in Covid-19 Vaccine Group 1B.

Currently, only the first sector of 1B individuals — including those 65 and older, fire and police — are being vaccinated, with the second segment, which includes teachers, public facing essential workers, and those in congregate living facilities, anticipated to be eligible beginning next month.

The Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee at present does not include municipal clerks, members of the clerk’s department or election day poll workers in 1B.

“It’s imperative for clerks, staff members and poll workers to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, if they choose to. With two more elections in 2021 fast approaching, the time is now for my colleagues, and poll workers, to get vaccinated with group 1B,” says WMCA president Wendy Helgeson, adding that the association “looks forward to working with all 72 County Departments of Public Health as well as the State Department of Health Services” to ensure their eligibility and ability to receive inoculations.