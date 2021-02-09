Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association asks for clerks, poll works to be in 1B vaccine group

The Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association (WMCA) Board of Directors voted Monday to request all clerks, their staff and poll workers be included in Covid-19 Vaccine Group 1B.
Currently, only the first sector of 1B individuals — including those 65 and older, fire and police — are being vaccinated, with the second segment, which includes teachers, public facing essential workers, and those in congregate living facilities, anticipated to be eligible beginning next month.
The Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee at present does not include municipal clerks, members of the clerk’s department or election day poll workers in 1B.
“It’s imperative for clerks, staff members and poll workers to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, if they choose to. With two more elections in 2021 fast approaching, the time is now for my colleagues, and poll workers, to get vaccinated with group 1B,” says WMCA president Wendy Helgeson, adding that the association “looks forward to working with all 72 County Departments of Public Health as well as the State Department of Health Services” to ensure their eligibility and ability to receive inoculations.
The WMCA asserts that the pandemic has been “particularly difficult” for municipal clerks, staff and poll workers, who statewide assisted with up to five elections during the pandemic while lacking in personal protective equipment, trained poll workers and infection control training.
“These hurdles put their lives and the lives of their poll workers at risk while answering the highest calling a democracy has: administering an election,” the WMCA said, noting that as many poll workers abstained from assisting with recent elections due to being of vulnerable age or health, community members and Wisconsin National Guard members had to be brought in to help at numerous polling sites statewide.
A lack of workers for the upcoming elections this month and in April is anticipated unless the vaccine is made available, the association says, calling professional municipal clerks the “most public-facing public employees in Wisconsin” as they respond to resident requests, contact vendors, inform the public about policies, administer ordinances and are often the first point of contact for anyone contacting their municipality.
“Clerks and their staff members across Wisconsin embody what a professional is. Without these valuable employees performing their duties, municipal government could grind to a halt,” the WMCA stresses.
The WMCA represents the majority of the 2,100 clerks and deputy clerks in Wisconsin and is headquartered in Fort Atkinson.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
"With two more elections in 2021 fast approaching, the time is now for my colleagues, and poll workers, to get vaccinated with group 1B."
Wendy Helgeson, WMCA president