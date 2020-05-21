Wisconsin National Guard hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Onalaska

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thirty minutes before the site even opened, cars stretched as far as the eye could see on Riders Club Road, with community members waiting to secure one of 400 free COVID-19 tests.

Thursday's one-day drive-thru testing event, held outside the Onalaska Omni Center and open to area residents age 5 and older with one or more symptoms of the coronavirus -- cough, fever, body aches, shortness of breath, chills, sore throat, loss of taste -- from 11 to 7 p.m.

Hosted by the Wisconsin National Guard and funded by the federal government, the event was the result of an application from the La Crosse County Health Department, which notes the county currently administers about 70 tests daily between area health care partners.

"Having mass testing is really beneficial to the community," says Rachel King, health educator for the La Crosse County Health Department. "There haven't been as many (tests) as we need."

The testing process, sans wait time in their vehicles, was anticipated to last five to 10 minutes per person, including completing a survey for symptoms, the conducting of the nasal swab, and discharge instructions.