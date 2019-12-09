Wisconsin Public Radio welcomes Ezra Wall as La Crosse regional manager
Wisconsin Public Radio welcomes Ezra Wall as La Crosse regional manager

Ezra Wall

Wisconsin Public Radio will welcome Ezra Wall as the new La Crosse regional manager, beginning Dec. 9.

Wall grew up in La Crosse, and returns after helping create and develop Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s talk programming network. As regional manager, Wall will lead WPR’s regional team of journalists, producers and development staff, build relationships with community partners throughout the Coulee region, serve as executive producer for the regional program “Newsmakers” and serve on the network’s statewide content team.

“Ezra’s combination of public radio talk and news experience and his connection to the greater La Crosse area makes him a natural to take the reigns of the southwestern region,” said WPR Senior Regional Manager Dean Kallenbach.

