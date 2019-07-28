Children and their caregivers are invited to attend Wisconsin Public Television's PBS Kids "Get up and Go!" event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at the La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St.
This fun-filled, free event will encourage children to live healthy and active lives and emphasize the importance of being good neighbors. The day will feature music, dancing, favorite PBS Kids characters, hands-on activities and crafts and community organizations. Family, day-care groups and other child-care organizations are welcome.
Character appearances will include Daniel Tiger and Nature Cat, and The BeatBuds will perform. In the event of rain, the event will move inside the library.
For more information on the program, visit wpt.org/go.
