Wisconsin receives record $47M in federal wildlife funds

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced earlier this month nearly $47 million in grants to Wisconsin aimed at conserving habitats and expanding access to wildlife through the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Sport Fish Restoration programs.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources uses the federal funds to manage state-owned wildlife and fishery areas across the state, including the Van Loon Wildlife Area in La Crosse County and the Coon Creek Fishery Area that serves La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties.

"Benefits of Wildlife and Sport Fish Program funding investments accrue to everyone who enjoys engaging with wildlife, fish, and public lands — birdwatchers, hikers, swimmers, ATV riders, cross-country skiers, bikers, and more," wrote Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources federal aid coordinator Jennifer Gihring.

Taxes on items including firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, motorboat and small engine fuel, and fishing equipment comprise the funding. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service distributed $1.6 billion across both wildlife and sport fish restoration funds this year.

Wisconsin ranked no. 8 out of all states and territories in total funds received. The Fish and Wildlife Service considers a state's land and water area and number of hunting and fishing licenses when apportioning funds.

Projects using wildlife and sport fish restoration funds require a 25% match from the state Department of Natural Resources.

Of the $47 million to the state, nearly $34 million is earmarked for the wildlife restoration program, primarily funding habitat and species management. The state agency also uses the funds for wildlife research, public access infrastructure and hunter education.

Wisconsin received over $13 million in Sport Fish Restoration funding, largely directed to fisheries and stocking local water bodies with fish for recreational fishing.

The program also funds assessments of aquatic habitats and species and public access infrastructure, including a boat launch constructed last year in Merrick State Park in Buffalo County.

The department stocked eight bodies of water in La Crosse County in 2022 with nearly 14,000 walleye and trout.

"Although [Pittman-Robertson] funding focuses on birds and mammals, and [Sport Fish Restoration] focuses on sport fish, habitat management is critical to survival of all terrestrial and aquatic species," Gihring stated.

Examples of habitat management projects across the state include planting native vegetation in grasslands and removing invasive plant species and improving water flow in wetlands.

The department also uses funds for controlled fires to manage young forests, preserving habitats for deer, ruffed grouse and other animals. These environments in the past relied on natural wildfires, which are currently suppressed.

"Keeping an ecosystem healthy includes management for wildlife habitat, aesthetics, soil and water quality, native biological diversity, recreational opportunities and forest products," Gihring stated. "In turn, healthy ecosystems provide economic, ecological and social benefits for all."

