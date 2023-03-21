Wisconsin receives record $47M in federal wildlife funds

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced earlier this month nearly $47 million in grants to Wisconsin aimed at conserving habitats and expanding access to wildlife through the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Sport Fish Restoration programs.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources uses the federal funds to manage state-owned wildlife and fishery areas across the state, including the Van Loon Wildlife Area in La Crosse County and the Coon Creek Fishery Area that serves La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties.
"Benefits of Wildlife and Sport Fish Program funding investments accrue to everyone who enjoys engaging with wildlife, fish, and public lands — birdwatchers, hikers, swimmers, ATV riders, cross-country skiers, bikers, and more," wrote Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources federal aid coordinator Jennifer Gihring.
Taxes on items including firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, motorboat and small engine fuel, and fishing equipment comprise the funding. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service distributed $1.6 billion across both wildlife and sport fish restoration funds this year.
Wisconsin ranked no. 8 out of all states and territories in total funds received. The Fish and Wildlife Service considers a state's land and water area and number of hunting and fishing licenses when apportioning funds.
Projects using wildlife and sport fish restoration funds require a 25% match from the state Department of Natural Resources.
Of the $47 million to the state, nearly $34 million is earmarked for the wildlife restoration program, primarily funding habitat and species management. The state agency also uses the funds for wildlife research, public access infrastructure and hunter education.
Wisconsin received over $13 million in Sport Fish Restoration funding, largely directed to fisheries and stocking local water bodies with fish for recreational fishing.
The program also funds assessments of aquatic habitats and species and public access infrastructure, including a boat launch constructed last year in Merrick State Park in Buffalo County.
The department stocked eight bodies of water in La Crosse County in 2022 with nearly 14,000 walleye and trout.
"Although [Pittman-Robertson] funding focuses on birds and mammals, and [Sport Fish Restoration] focuses on sport fish, habitat management is critical to survival of all terrestrial and aquatic species," Gihring stated.
Examples of habitat management projects across the state include planting native vegetation in grasslands and removing invasive plant species and improving water flow in wetlands.
The department also uses funds for controlled fires to manage young forests, preserving habitats for deer, ruffed grouse and other animals. These environments in the past relied on natural wildfires, which are currently suppressed.
"Keeping an ecosystem healthy includes management for wildlife habitat, aesthetics, soil and water quality, native biological diversity, recreational opportunities and forest products," Gihring stated. "In turn, healthy ecosystems provide economic, ecological and social benefits for all."
US Focuses Efforts , on Restoring Bison Herds , on Tribal Lands. The United States Interior Department has announced that it will work to restore large bison herds on Native American lands. . 'The Independent' reports that the news comes as part of an effort to tap into Indigenous knowledge regarding conservation. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is expected to announce a new secretarial order to help tribes establish bison herds. $25 million in federal funds will be allocated to aid those efforts. 'The Independent' reports that the funds will go toward building new herds, transferring bison from federal to tribal lands and forging new agreements with tribes. Despite returning from the brink of extinction, the bison remain absent from the grasslands they once called home while many tribes struggle to restore their deep connection to the animal. . At one time, North America was home to as many as 60 million bison which were central to the culture of Native Americans. According to Haaland, the bison's recovery is considered a conservation success, while more work remains to return the animal to tribal lands. 'The Independent' reports that 82 tribes across the U.S. now have over 20,000 bison living in 65 herds. The U.S. Interior Department currently manages 11,000 bison in herds spanning 12 states.
States with the most registered hunters
States with the most registered hunters
With a 3 million-year record of it, it’s safe to say hunting is one of the oldest forms of human activity.
Stacker compiled a list of the states with most registered hunters using 2020 data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States are ranked by percent of residents with hunting licenses. Population data is from the Census as of 2018.
There are 15.2 million hunting license holders in the United States. Over the centuries, hunting has largely evolved from necessity to sport—although many hunters in the U.S. do process hunted animals for food. As hunting gained popularity as a leisure activity, ecosystems suffered and led to various regulations in order to help preserve and conserve wildlife resources. In the United States, each state has set dates for hunting seasons, thresholds for how many tags or wild game stamps are allowed, and specific areas that are off-limits to hunting in order to help preserve habitats and animal populations.
In the past several decades, the number of people with hunting licenses in the United States has been on a sharp decline.
This can be attributed to a few factors, namely the rise in the urbanization of the United States, the development of farmland, a lack of free time among hunters, and limited access to hunting land, writes the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Licenses dropped from a peak of roughly 17 million in the 1980s to 15 million in 2019, according to The Seattle Times.
The drop-off in revenue from hunting licenses is starting to pose a problem for conservation groups. Thanks to the 1937 Pittman-Robertson Act, an 11% excise tax was placed on the sale of firearms, which was then used for conservation. Not only that, but the profits from hunting licenses themselves also go directly to funding for conservation.
There was a slight uptick in the number of hunters earlier in 2020 as some U.S. meat processors stopped operating because of COVID-19.
People also had a lot more time on their hands, according to Reuters. Indiana, for example, saw a 28% jump in turkey license sales during the first week of the season. Whether these results will be sustained remains to be seen.
So which states are holding steady with hunting traditions? Take a look to see where your state ranks on the list.
You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind
PxHere
#50. California
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 0.7%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 267,170
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 991,897
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $21,107,452
Over the past 50 years, the number of hunting licenses in California has been on a rapid decline,
falling 70% from more than 760,000 in the 1970s to under 268,000 in 2020—even as the state’s population has skyrocketed, according to The Mercury News. Urbanization and strict gun laws, in addition to a drop in overall interest, are why California has the fewest number of hunting licenses in the nation.
Canva
#49. Rhode Island
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 0.7%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 7,208
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 26,690
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $407,485
In less than 20 years, Rhode Island saw
a 40% drop in the number of hunting licenses for residents, according to The Valley Breeze. This can have a Catch-22 effect on the wildlife population in the state. According to the Wildlife Restoration Act, passed in 1937, most of the state conservation efforts are funded through hunting and fishing licenses sales and firearms sales.
Unsplash
#48. Hawaii
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 0.7%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 10,614
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 11,957
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $684,001
Less than 1% of Hawaii’s population has a hunting license. Still,
all the major islands have huntable big game. The most popular are axis deer, feral pigs, and mouflon sheep, according to the Archery Trade Association.
Canva
#47. New Jersey
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 0.8%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 71,300
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 408,368
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $7,629,928
Fewer than 72,000 people in the state of New Jersey have a paid hunting license, which is less than 1% of the entire population. Maybe it’s because New Jersey gun laws are some of the most restrictive in the country—
the second toughest in the nation, according to NJ.com. Another reason could be because New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country, with 1,210 people per square mile. That doesn’t leave a lot of open space opportunities for hunting grounds.
Pixabay
#46. Massachusetts
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 0.8%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 56,985
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 256,651
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $2,367,256
Since the end of 2019, Massachusetts has been implementing reforms to its hunting laws. It is now
the fifth state in the country to ban hunting contests that target fur-bearing animals, such as coyotes, according to The Associated Press. The state Fisheries and Wildlife Board also voted to ban the intentional abandonment of a wounded or dead animal without making “a reasonable effort to retrieve and use it.”
You may also like: What having a baby was like the year you were born
Unsplash
#45. Florida
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 0.9%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 189,706
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 303,556
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $6,873,110
Hunting may be on the decline across America, but in Florida, hunters are keeping an over 100-year-old hunting tradition alive. Since 1907, St. Vincent Island has been used as a “wildlife emporium,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For three days every fall, more than 200 hunters descend on the island to hunt the population of sambar deer that inhabit the island.
Canva
#44. Connecticut
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 1.0%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 34,340
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 110,205
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $2,325,211
Like other states with declining hunter populations, Connecticut’s conservation efforts are suffering. Connecticut Post reports that over the past 20 to 30 years, the number of licensed hunters in Connecticut has dropped from
more than 5% of the population to less than 1%.
Canva
#43. Delaware
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 1.7%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 16,291
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 53,683
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $1,447,208
Delaware also has a small percentage of licensed hunters. Less than 2% of the population has a hunting license. But about
10% of land in Delaware is state-owned, meaning it is open for public hunting.
Unsplash
#42. Maryland
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 2.0%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 119,202
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 345,327
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $6,437,254
The gross cost of all hunting licenses in Maryland is upwards of $6 million. But that’s merely the tip of the iceberg in terms of how much money hunting generates in the state. According to Hunting Works for Maryland, in 2018,
hunting generated $401 million in economic activity in the state, the majority of which was spent at locally owned businesses across the state.
Unsplash
#41. Nevada
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 2.3%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 69,681
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 143,282
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $7,629,934
The hunting population in Nevada isn’t super robust (with just 2.3% of the population owning licenses), but it is one of the more controversial. According to The Sierra Nevada Ally,
Nevada is one of 32 states to allow an individual to legally hunt a bear. It is one of only 14 states to allow specially trained dogs to assist in bear hunting, which is one of the most hotly contested laws in the state.
You may also like: 100 iconic photos that capture 100 years of world history
Canva
#40. Washington
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 2.3%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 174,660
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 685,780
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $17,068,229
Washington state is one of six states that
does not have an age minimum requirement for hunting. The others are Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Vermont. After that, the next youngest age is 6 years old, in the state of Arkansas.
Pixabay
#39. Illinois
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 2.3%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 297,243
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,437,735
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $31,024,125
The past five decades have been disappointing for Illinois’ hunting industry as the number of licensed hunters continues to decline. This is a direct result of
declining natural habitats as farms and cities have continued to expand since the 1970s.
Canva
#38. New York
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 2.8%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 556,897
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,389,949
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $24,248,161
Less than 3% of the New York State population has a hunting license. However, among that population,
women are the fastest-growing demographic. According to New York Hunting & Trapping, women are drawn to the sport to spend more time with family, to put organic and locally sourced food on the table, and to spend more time outside. In 2018, 53,000 women in the state had hunting licenses.
You may also like: The 52 women who have won the Nobel prize
Canva
#37. Virginia
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 3.1%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 261,416
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 825,084
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $21,279,813
Back in November, a misleading claim was circulating on Facebook, stating that the Virginia governor had outlawed minors from hunting. This was proven to be false, according to The Associated Press. The social media posts started after Democrats won control of the legislature, which prompted the discussion of gun reform. Youth hunting, which applies to kids under the age of 15, was not affected.
Canva
#36. Ohio
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 3.1%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 361,119
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 918,275
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $21,634,294
Ohio hunters typically have something to smile about every deer season, as the state is one of the best places in the country to hunt deer. According to Mike Moore in Outdoor News, the 2019–2020 hunting season
checked over 180,000 deer. The season runs from the end of September to the beginning of February.
Unsplash
#35. South Carolina
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 3.6%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 181,820
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,098,355
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $10,816,831
While the percentage of the South Carolina population with hunting licenses is low, numbers have been on the rise since March as COVID-19 has pushed people to look for alternative outdoor activities. According to U.S. News & World Reports, resident fishing and hunting licenses in March 2020
were up to 7,050, compared to 5,643 from the previous year.
Canva
#34. Indiana
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 3.8%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 253,611
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 372,629
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $11,308,327
Indiana is still struggling with a declining number of licensed hunters in the states, which directly affects the wildlife preservation programs. To combat this, Chicago Tribune reports that
officials are trying to recruit more Hoosier women and young people to hunt game.
Canva
#33. Texas
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 3.9%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 1,120,620
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,740,102
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $46,886,984
Things will look a little different to the more than 1 million licensed hunters in Texas for the 2020–21 season. The Texas Outdoor Annual Hunting, Fishing and Boating Regulations will be going
all digital for the upcoming season. The annual booklets are usually printed, but due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, going online was the more financially sound option, writes Bluebonnet News.
Canva
#32. New Hampshire
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 4.1%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 56,001
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 149,562
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $4,487,238
There are 56,001 paid hunting license holders in the state of New Hampshire, with the exception of those who belong to one very well-to-do club. The Blue Mountain Forest Association is a private hunting reserve with a membership fee upwards of $10,000, which invites its members to hunt on its grounds—
no license required.
Canva
#31. Arizona
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 4.2%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 304,789
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 506,081
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $17,485,504
Arizona is one of the top states in the nation for big game hunting. There are
10 big game species in the state, including pronghorn, black bear, mountain lion, desert bighorn sheep, elk, and more.
You may also like: 50 endangered species that only live in the Amazon Rainforest
Sumikophoto // Shutterstock
#30. Colorado
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 5.2%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 295,451
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 582,956
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $59,006,693
Thanks to the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Commission, hunters that are part of the Public Access Program gained
more than 200,000 new acres of hunting grounds ahead of the 2020 season. The Public Access Program had 567,000 acres prior to this. According to the Craig Daily Press, the Public Access Program provides seasonal hunting and fishing opportunities on Colorado trust land.
Unsplash
#29. New Mexico
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 5.3%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 110,194
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 386,978
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $16,064,100
You don’t have to commit to a safari in Africa to track down big African game. The gemsbok, a species indigenous to Africa, was
introduced to New Mexico by the Department of Game and Fish in the 1960s. Today there are around 2,000 gemsboks in New Mexico, according to Outdoor Hub.
Chris Short // Wikimedia Commons
#28. North Carolina
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 5.8%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 603,995
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 322,044
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $10,669,918
North Carolina’s licensed hunters are looking at a new set of hunting rules and regulations. According to The Asheville Citizen-Times, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission adopted
44 proposed rules in early 2020. One of the new rules is that big game harvest must be registered by noon the following day after leaving the hunting area.
Canva
#27. Georgia
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 5.9%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 625,142
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,381,224
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $19,171,012
While the majority of the rest of the country sees its hunting numbers decline, Georgia is one of the exceptions. According to Mark Davis in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the number of
licensed hunters is on the rise. In 2015 the state had nearly 400,000 licensed hunters. In 2020, there were 625,142.
Canva
#26. Michigan
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 6.7%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 665,431
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 2,130,146
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $35,676,998
Hunting is a cash cow for the state of Michigan, bringing around
$2.8 billion into the state economy. But much like the rest of the country, the industry is on the decline, likely due to a younger generation who is less eager to take up hunting.
You may also like: American history from the year you were born
Canva
#25. Iowa
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 6.9%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 218,483
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 659,074
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $20,076,441
Hunting is on the decline across the nation, and many hunters in Iowa are saying that that could be detrimental in terms of controlling the deer population. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources estimates that the state has a deer herd of 500,000, writes The Associated Press,
which could double within three years if hunting continues to lose popularity in the state.
Unsplash
#24. Pennsylvania
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 7.3%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 930,815
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 2,646,720
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $36,873,199
The 2019–2020 season was a booming one for Pennsylvania’s hunters. According to Marcus Schneck of The Patriot-News, that deer season saw
more deer harvest than the prior 15 years.
Canva
#23. Kentucky
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 7.5%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 334,342
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 581,233
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $19,369,805
The 2019–2020 modern gun season was also particularly good for Kentucky’s hunting population. The 16-day season harvested 107,039 deer, topping the previous record,
which was set in the 2018–2019 season, writes WLKY.com.
Canva
#22. Oregon
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 7.8%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 326,663
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,289,774
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $28,221,918
As Oregon becomes an increasingly more popular place to live, its wildlife areas are starting to feel the effects of overcrowding. To combat this,
Oregon’s public lands increased its costs for visitors, writes Salem Statesman Journal. This includes hunting and fishing licenses, as well as tags. It’s part of a six-year strategy to slowly increase the cost of licenses, due to a $32 million shortcoming in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in 2014.
Bureau of Land Management Oregon and Washington // Flickr
#21. Utah
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 7.9%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 249,765
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 453,609
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $18,074,717
While the rest of the nation is slowly losing interest in hunting, Utah is proving to be one of the exceptions. According to Carter Williams on
KSL.com, Utah’s hunting licenses have remained fairly consistent over the past 10 years, with numbers spiking in 2019 with 50,636 new licenses sold.
You may also like: Bizarre slang words and phrases from every state
Canva
#20. Missouri
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 7.9%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 486,025
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,946,253
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $21,801,827
In a controversial move, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced in May 2020 a framework for a black bear hunting season, reports Fox News. The black bear population has been
increasing annually by about 9%, and the hunting season would be implemented to keep that number in check.
Canva
#19. Louisiana
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 8.5%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 396,621
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 607,338
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $10,156,375
The number of women who are purchasing hunting licenses is going up across the nation. According to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service study,
it’s the fastest-growing demographic in hunting. In Louisiana, however, the number of women who are purchasing hunting licensees is going down. According to Baton Rouge Business Report, the number of licenses issued to women has dropped over the past few years.
Canva
#18. Kansas
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 8.5%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 248,430
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 468,485
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $25,944,894
Echoing the shifting hunting trends across the nation, Kansas is also reporting a decrease in the number of licenses and tags sold. According to Alec Gartner of
KSNT.com, deer tag purchases in Kansas have gone down by more than 26,000 since 2015. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism depends on these dollars for funding, so to make up the difference, they have allowed people from out of state to also buy tags.
Unsplash
#17. Nebraska
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 9.5%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 183,516
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 407,816
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $15,851,695
To combat a rising deer population that is destroying crops, a new bill was passed in 2020 allowing for an
earlier deer hunting season. The bill provides four permits per landowner, as well.
Canva
#16. Mississippi
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 9.7%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 288,287
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 393,950
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $12,791,274
In fall of 2020, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks
took its full hunting certification and education program online. It allows for residents ages 16 and older to complete the education requirements via the web. Anyone who is under 16 still has to participate in classroom education to be certified.
You may also like: Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about cats?
Canva
#15. Arkansas
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 9.7%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 293,356
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 507,918
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $18,830,352
Funding for natural resource protection is on the decline in Arkansas due to the decreasing number of fishing and hunting licenses, Leslie Newell Peacock writes in the Arkansas Times. Arkansas’ hunting participation has been on the decline for decades.
In 1996 the state passed Amendment 75, which imposed a conservation tax of one-eighth of a cent to make up the difference.
Canva
#14. Minnesota
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 9.8%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 550,087
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,364,972
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $30,336,640
Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources has
upped the number of elk hunting licenses in 2020 to 44 from 27 in 2019. According to the Detroit Lakes Tribune, other changes include more elk seasons and license options, which will be used to help manage the rising elk populations in the state.
Canva
#13. Tennessee
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 10.1%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 684,364
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 712,303
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $20,908,618
In June 2020, Tennessee passed a law
lifting restrictions on family members who want to hunt or fish on family property. Under the new law, family members will not need a hunting or fishing license when participating on farmlands owned by a spouse, parent, or grandparent. Adrian Mojica writes in Fox Nashville that the permission trickles down to grandchildren, great-grandchildren, spouses of children, and spouses.
Canva
#12. Alabama
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 10.3%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 503,144
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 530,675
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $11,793,800
Alabama hunting is yet another victim of the rise of urbanization. A beloved tradition among older generations, it is one that is not picked up as quickly by the younger ones. According to Corky Pugh of the Yellow Hammer News,
the decline is also driven by changing social trends. Kids prefer virtual games to grandpa’s hunting rifle. Another factor is the rising cost of hunting in the state overall.
Canva
#11. Vermont
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 10.3%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 64,788
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 178,323
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $4,016,039
Hunting license sales dropped in every Vermont county between 2016 and 2018. The reason? Rising urbanization, changing attitudes, aging population, and declining rural populations. The decrease in sales started happening back in 1987 and has continued ever since.
You may also like: U.S. Air Force by the numbers
Canva
#10. Maine
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 11.5%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 154,580
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 232,289
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $7,587,437
To combat the decline in hunters, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has set out to recruit new hunters through
a pilot project that pairs novices with experienced mentors. According to The Portland Press Herald, other states have tried similar programs, and Maine has offered the option for veterans in the past. This is the first time it has been open to the public.
Canva
#9. West Virginia
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 11.6%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 210,101
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 646,508
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $8,831,815
Although nearly 12% of West Virginians take part in hunting, the state’s Division of Natural Resources feels it’s still not enough. According to Chris Lawrence in Metro News, while the number is high compared to the rest of the states, it still threatens the future of the wildlife model in the state. A team has been organized to help with
recruiting and retention of new hunters and other outdoor pursuits.
Canva
#8. Wisconsin
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 11.7%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 680,733
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 4,142,884
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $40,940,312
In the wake of COVID-19, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made the decision to close hunter safety courses in Oneida County. The Wisconsin-based group, Hunter Nation,
was outraged by the decision, reports WisBusiness.com, saying that the decision deprives thousands of people of carrying on the hunting tradition.
Unsplash
#7. Alaska
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 12.3%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 90,406
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 447,761
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $11,114,179
In June 2020, the Trump administration overturned an Obama-era ban on certain hunting and trapping styles on Alaskan national preserves.
The rule, which went into effect in July 2020, allows hunters to use certain techniques for hunting and trapping, like artificial light to hunt black bears (cubs included) in their dens. The National Park Service says tribal leaders, as well as hunting groups, support the new rule. Critics say the techniques are cruel, CNN reporter David Williams writes.
Unsplash
#6. Oklahoma
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 14.2%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 558,374
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 433,716
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $9,917,076
Oklahoma is one of the states in the nation that allows for the hunting of black bears. In 2019,
the state increased the number of counties that permit the practice from four to 13. This was the first expansion of the open area for black bear hunting since it became permitted in 2009.
You may also like: Where every U.S. president went to college
Canva
#5. Idaho
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 16.5%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 288,613
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,489,436
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $29,105,510
Idaho is another state bucking the downward hunting trend. In fact, according to data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,
Idaho hit a record-high number of paid license holders in 2019. Still, Nicole Blanchard reports in the Idaho Statesman that the state isn’t completely safe from the threat of the demise of hunting because population growth is outpacing the growth of hunters.
Canva
#4. North Dakota
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 17.2%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 131,043
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 489,968
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $10,497,040
The 2019 deer hunting season in North Dakota appears to have missed the mark. According to The Bismarck Tribune,
overall hunter success was 64%, which is shy of the 70% needed in order to be considered a quality season. The dip in numbers has to do with the increase of farmland and oil development. Both have created access issues to hunting land and loss of wildlife habitat.
Canva
#3. Montana
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 21.1%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 224,248
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 1,030,571
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $38,983,268
Grizzly bears are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. But according to Zack Strong, writing for the Natural Resources Defense Council, Montana’s governor brought together a Citizen’s Advisory Council in case the federal protections are removed. One of the issues they’re struggling with is whether
grizzlies should be permitted for hunting. The NRDC overwhelmingly believes that grizzlies should continue to be protected.
Canva
#2. Wyoming
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 22.7%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 131,318
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 256,326
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $26,079,665
It’s safe to say that the tradition is still strong in this state. According to the Gillette News Record,
hunting license figures have remained stable year over year. Wyoming hunting allows for elk, deer, antelope, black bear, wolves, mountain goat, bison, sheep, and more.
Unsplash
#1. South Dakota
- Percent of residents with paid hunting licenses: 24.1%
- Total paid hunting license holders: 212,736
- Total hunting license, tags, permits and stamps: 353,339
- Gross cost of all hunting licenses: $20,405,234
Even though South Dakota has the highest percentage of paid hunting license holders per capita, it is still one of the states in the nation struggling with hunting decline. According to The Associated Press,
the state sold 26,000 fewer hunting licenses in 2019, which was a $1 million revenue loss. Money from hunting sales contributes to half of the budget of the State Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
You may also like: Origins of the 50 most popular dog breeds
Unsplash
States with the most registered hunters
Hunting is
one of the oldest forms of human activity. Over the centuries, hunting has largely evolved from necessity to sport—although many hunters in the U.S. do process hunted animals for food.
As hunting gained popularity as a leisure activity, ecosystems suffered, which led to various regulations in order to help preserve and conserve wildlife resources. In the United States, each state has set dates for hunting seasons, thresholds for how many tags or wild game stamps are allowed, and specific areas that are off-limits to hunting in order to help preserve habitats and animal populations.
In the past several decades, the number of people with hunting licenses in the United States has been on a sharp decline. This can be attributed to
a few factors, namely the rise in urbanization, the development of farmland, a lack of free time among hunters, and limited access to hunting land. Licenses peaked at roughly 17 million in the 1980s. There are 15.2 million hunting license holders in the United States as of 2021.
The drop-off in revenue from hunting licenses is starting to pose a problem for conservation groups. Thanks to the
Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, an 11% excise tax was placed on the sale of firearms for the purpose of funding conservation. Not only that, but the profits from hunting licenses themselves also go directly to conservation initiatives. Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most registered hunters using data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States are ranked by per capita hunting license holders based on 2021 data and 2021 American Community Survey population estimates, with hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps per capita serving as a tiebreaker.
So which states are holding steady with hunting traditions? Take a look to see where your state ranks on the list.
You may also like: Breathtaking views from all 50 states
franz12 // Shutterstock
#50. California
- Paid hunting license holders: 0.7 for every 100 people (262,009 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 2.5 for every 100 people (975,075 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $22,551,165
Over the past 50 years, the number of hunting licenses in California has been on a rapid decline, falling 70% from more than 760,000 in the 1970s to 262,000 in 2021. Urbanization and strict gun laws, in addition to a drop in overall interest, are why California has the fewest number of hunting licenses in the nation.
Canva
#49. Rhode Island
- Paid hunting license holders: 0.7 for every 100 people (7,514 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 4.9 for every 100 people (53,724 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $782,215
In less than 20 years, Rhode Island saw
a 40% drop in the number of hunting licenses for residents. This can have a Catch-22 effect on the wildlife population in the state. According to the Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937, most of the state conservation efforts are funded through hunting and fishing license sales and firearms sales.
Unsplash
#48. Hawaii
- Paid hunting license holders: 0.7 for every 100 people (10,608 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 0.8 for every 100 people (11,971 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $588,648
Less than 1% of Hawaii's population has a hunting license. Still,
all the major islands have huntable big game. The most popular are feral pigs, mouflon sheep, and axis deer, according to the Archery Trade Association.
Canva
#47. New Jersey
- Paid hunting license holders: 0.7 for every 100 people (68,767 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 4.4 for every 100 people (403,183 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $7,889,407
Fewer than 69,000 people in the state of New Jersey have a paid hunting license, which is less than 1% of the entire population. Maybe it's because New Jersey gun laws are some of the most restrictive in the country—
the second toughest in the nation, according to NJ.com. Another reason could be that New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country, with roughly 1,210 people per square mile. That doesn't leave a lot of open space opportunities for hunting grounds. Moreover, gun ownership in the state is among the lowest in the country.
Pixabay
#46. Massachusetts
- Paid hunting license holders: 0.8 for every 100 people (55,139 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 3.7 for every 100 people (256,950 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $2,483,448
Since the end of 2019, Massachusetts has been implementing reforms to its hunting laws, becoming
the fifth state in the country to ban hunting contests that target fur-bearing animals, such as coyotes. The state's Fisheries and Wildlife Board also voted to ban the intentional abandonment of a wounded or dead animal without making "a reasonable effort to retrieve and use it."
You may also like: States with the most UFO sightings
Unsplash
#45. Florida
- Paid hunting license holders: 0.9 for every 100 people (191,501 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 1.4 for every 100 people (295,399 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $7,308,761
Hunting may be on the decline across America, but in Florida, hunters are keeping an over 100-year-old hunting tradition alive. Since 1907, St. Vincent Island has been used as a "wildlife emporium," according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For three days every fall, hunters descend on the island to hunt the population of sambar deer that inhabit the island.
Canva
#44. Connecticut
- Paid hunting license holders: 0.9 for every 100 people (32,052 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 2.9 for every 100 people (105,920 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $2,348,543
Like other states with declining hunter populations, Connecticut's conservation efforts are suffering. The Connecticut Post reports that over the past 20 to 30 years, the number of licensed hunters in Connecticut has dropped from
more than 5% of the population to less than 1%.
Canva
#43. Delaware
- Paid hunting license holders: 1.6 for every 100 people (15,619 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 5.2 for every 100 people (52,041 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $1,476,015
Delaware also has a small percentage of licensed hunters. Less than 2% of the population has a hunting license. But about
10% of land in Delaware is state-owned, meaning it is open for public hunting.
Unsplash
#42. Maryland
- Paid hunting license holders: 1.9 for every 100 people (116,702 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 5.5 for every 100 people (337,934 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $6,693,349
The gross cost of all hunting licenses in Maryland is upwards of $6 million. But that's merely the tip of the iceberg in terms of how much money hunting generates in the state. According to Hunting Works for Maryland, in 2018,
hunting generated $401 million in economic activity in the state, the majority of which was spent at locally owned businesses across the state. Hunting also generates $32 million in state and local taxes.
Unsplash
#41. Washington
- Paid hunting license holders: 2.2 for every 100 people (171,940 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 9.1 for every 100 people (701,866 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $17,998,908
Washington is one of six states that
does not have an age minimum requirement for hunting. The others are Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Vermont. After that, the next youngest age is 6 years old, in the state of Arkansas.
You may also like: Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' clues about your state?
Pixabay
#40. Illinois
- Paid hunting license holders: 2.3 for every 100 people (293,617 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 10.8 for every 100 people (1,368,224 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $31,448,214
The past five decades have been disappointing for Illinois' hunting industry as the number of licensed hunters continues to decline. This is a direct result of
declining natural habitats as farms and cities have continued to expand since the 1970s.
Canva
#39. New York
- Paid hunting license holders: 2.8 for every 100 people (550,868 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 7.0 for every 100 people (1,392,293 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $25,476,082
Less than 3% of the New York State population has a hunting license. However, within that population,
women are the fastest-growing demographic. According to New York Hunting & Trapping, women are drawn to the sport to spend more time with family, to put organic and locally sourced food on the table, and to spend more time outside. In 2018, 53,000 women in the state had hunting licenses.
Canva
#38. Nevada
- Paid hunting license holders: 2.8 for every 100 people (89,603 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 4.0 for every 100 people (125,876 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $7,496,873
The hunting population in Nevada isn't super robust (with just 2.8% of the population owning licenses), but it is one of the more controversial. According to the Sierra Nevada Ally,
Nevada is one of 32 states to allow an individual to legally hunt a bear. It is also one of only 14 states to allow specially trained dogs to assist in bear hunting, which is one of the most hotly contested laws in the state.
Canva
#37. Ohio
- Paid hunting license holders: 2.9 for every 100 people (346,220 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 7.4 for every 100 people (870,022 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $24,024,033
Ohio hunters typically have something to smile about every deer season, as the state is one of the best places in the country to hunt deer. According to Outdoor News, the 2019-2020 hunting season
culled more than 184,000 deer. The season runs from the end of September to the beginning of February.
Unsplash
#36. Virginia
- Paid hunting license holders: 2.9 for every 100 people (254,517 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 9.5 for every 100 people (818,928 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $23,642,855
There are a
plethora of species open for hunters in Virginia, from big game such as elk and deer to coyotes and bobcats. The age limit is 12, and children need adult supervision. Conservation and education are also integral to hunting culture in the state.
You may also like: Pets banned in every state
Canva
#35. Indiana
- Paid hunting license holders: 3.7 for every 100 people (250,481 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 5.3 for every 100 people (359,084 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $11,711,615
Indiana is still struggling with a declining number of licensed hunters in the state, which directly affects wildlife preservation programs. To combat this, officials have been trying to
recruit more Hoosier women and young people to hunt game.
Canva
#34. Texas
- Paid hunting license holders: 3.7 for every 100 people (1,094,753 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 5.8 for every 100 people (1,704,014 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $49,012,182
Things have looked a little different to the more than 1 million licensed hunters in Texas as of the 2020-21 season. The Texas Outdoor Annual Hunting, Fishing, and Boating Regulations went
all digital. The annual booklets are usually printed, but due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, going online was the more financially sound option.
Canva
#33. New Hampshire
- Paid hunting license holders: 4.0 for every 100 people (55,562 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 10.8 for every 100 people (149,985 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $4,749,020
There are 56,001 paid hunting license holders in the state of New Hampshire, with the exception of those who belong to one very well-to-do club. The Blue Mountain Forest Association is a private hunting reserve with a membership fee upwards of $10,000, which invites its members to hunt on its grounds—
no license required.
Canva
#32. South Carolina
- Paid hunting license holders: 4.0 for every 100 people (208,843 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 19.3 for every 100 people (1,000,961 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $10,520,602
While the percentage of the South Carolina population with hunting licenses is low, numbers
started to rise when COVID-19 pushed people to look for alternative outdoor activities. Among the huntable species in the state are black bears and alligators.
Canva
#31. Arizona
- Paid hunting license holders: 4.2 for every 100 people (302,383 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 7.6 for every 100 people (553,315 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $20,984,172
Arizona is one of the top states in the nation for big game hunting. There are
10 big game species in the state, including pronghorn, black bears, mountain lions, desert bighorn sheep, elk, and more.
You may also like: Best college in every state
Sumikophoto // Shutterstock
#30. Colorado
- Paid hunting license holders: 5.1 for every 100 people (296,609 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 10.4 for every 100 people (602,207 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $66,437,239
Thanks to the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Commission, hunters that are part of the Public Access Program gained
more than 200,000 new acres of hunting grounds ahead of the 2020 season, adding to the 567,000 acres it already possessed. The Public Access Program provides seasonal hunting and fishing opportunities on Colorado trust land.
Unsplash
#29. New Mexico
- Paid hunting license holders: 5.2 for every 100 people (110,874 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 18.9 for every 100 people (400,706 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $17,772,891
You don't have to commit to a safari in Africa to track down big African game. The gemsbok, a species indigenous to Africa, was
introduced to New Mexico by the Department of Game and Fish in the 1960s. Today there are around 2,000 gemsboks in New Mexico.
Chris Short // Wikimedia Commons
#28. North Carolina
- Paid hunting license holders: 5.8 for every 100 people (609,131 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 2.9 for every 100 people (307,060 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $11,113,546
North Carolina's licensed hunters have been operating under a new set of hunting rules and regulations. According to The Asheville Citizen-Times, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission adopted
44 proposed rules in early 2020. One of the new rules is that big game harvest must be registered by noon the following day after leaving the hunting area.
Canva
#27. Michigan
- Paid hunting license holders: 6.4 for every 100 people (642,242 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 20.7 for every 100 people (2,084,692 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $37,084,204
Hunting is a cash cow for the state of Michigan, bringing around
$2.8 billion into the state economy. But much like the rest of the country, the industry is on the decline, likely due to a younger generation who is less eager to take up hunting.
Canva
#26. Georgia
- Paid hunting license holders: 6.7 for every 100 people (724,269 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 13.3 for every 100 people (1,434,935 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $19,706,954
While the majority of the rest of the country sees its hunting numbers decline,
Georgia is one of the exceptions. In 2015, the state had nearly 400,000 licensed hunters. That number has now nearly doubled.
You may also like: States where the most people live in maternal health care deserts
Canva
#25. Iowa
- Paid hunting license holders: 6.7 for every 100 people (214,398 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 20.0 for every 100 people (637,595 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $18,881,103
Hunting is on the decline across the nation, and many hunters in Iowa are saying that could be detrimental in terms of controlling the deer population. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources estimates that the state has a
deer herd of around 500,000 at the close of the hunting season in 2019. The number of deer observed by the DNR dropped by 12% in 2021 but went back up in 2022. Harvest estimates have reached 100,000 per year in recent years, as well.
Unsplash
#24. Kentucky
- Paid hunting license holders: 7.1 for every 100 people (319,690 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 12.1 for every 100 people (546,865 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $22,093,811
2021's deer season in Kentucky
exceeded already high numbers coming out of the pandemic-affected 2020. That trend held in 2022, which also featured the harvest of a 238-inch buck, the largest nontypical deer ever taken in the state—by an 8th grader.
Canva
#23. Pennsylvania
- Paid hunting license holders: 7.3 for every 100 people (945,731 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 18.6 for every 100 people (2,408,691 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $39,917,365
The 2019-2020 season was a booming one for Pennsylvania's hunters, seeing
more deer harvested in a single season than since the 2004-2005 season. 2021-2022 didn't fair quite as well, but still, more than 376,000 deer were harvested.
Canva
#22. Utah
- Paid hunting license holders: 7.5 for every 100 people (250,565 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 13.6 for every 100 people (455,563 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $20,571,374
While the rest of the nation is slowly losing interest in hunting, Utah is proving to be one of the exceptions. Utah's hunting licenses
have remained fairly consistent over the past 10 years. New licenses spiked during the first two years of the pandemic.
Canva
#21. Missouri
- Paid hunting license holders: 7.7 for every 100 people (472,993 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 29.4 for every 100 people (1,811,870 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $23,189,614
In a controversial move, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced in May 2020 a framework for a black bear hunting season. The black bear population has been
increasing annually by about 9%, and the hunting season is aimed at keeping that number in check. Presently there are specific zones and dates on which hunters may go after black bears.
You may also like: States with the worst droughts
Canva
#20. Oregon
- Paid hunting license holders: 7.7 for every 100 people (328,323 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 31.0 for every 100 people (1,318,213 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $29,864,911
As Oregon becomes an increasingly more popular place to live, its wildlife areas are starting to feel the effects of overcrowding. To combat this, Oregon's public lands increased its costs for visitors. This includes hunting and fishing licenses, as well as tags. It's part of a six-year strategy to slowly increase the cost of licenses, due to a
$32 million shortcoming in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in 2014.
Bureau of Land Management Oregon and Washington // Flickr
#19. Alabama
- Paid hunting license holders: 9.0 for every 100 people (452,400 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 12.8 for every 100 people (647,080 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $17,310,768
Alabama hunting is yet another victim of the rise of urbanization. A beloved tradition among older generations, it is one that has not been picked up as quickly by the younger ones. According to Yellow Hammer News,
the decline is also driven by changing social trends—in other words, kids prefer virtual games to grandpa's hunting rifle. Another factor is the rising cost of hunting in the state overall.
Canva
#18. Kansas
- Paid hunting license holders: 9.0 for every 100 people (264,331 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 15.7 for every 100 people (460,530 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $27,157,792
Echoing the shifting hunting trends across the nation, Kansas is also reporting a decrease in the number of licenses and tags sold. Deer tag purchases in Kansas have gone down by
more than 26,000 since 2015. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism depends on these dollars for funding, so to make up the difference, they have allowed people from out of state to also buy tags.
Unsplash
#17. Louisiana
- Paid hunting license holders: 9.2 for every 100 people (424,918 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 12.4 for every 100 people (575,138 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $10,118,018
The number of women purchasing hunting licenses is going up across the nation. According to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service study,
it's the fastest-growing demographic in hunting. In Louisiana, however, the number of women who are purchasing hunting licensees is going down. Some say that may change, however, now that the state has approved a " blaze pink" alternative to the standard orange color for hunting garb.
Canva
#16. Mississippi
- Paid hunting license holders: 9.2 for every 100 people (271,281 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 12.8 for every 100 people (376,696 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $13,208,328
In fall 2020, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks took its entire
hunting certification and education program online. It allows residents ages 16 and older to complete the education requirements via the web. Anyone who is under 16 still has to participate in classroom education to be certified.
You may also like: Best beers from every state
Canva
#15. Nebraska
- Paid hunting license holders: 9.2 for every 100 people (180,932 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 20.0 for every 100 people (392,813 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $16,792,832
To combat a rising deer population that is destroying crops, a new bill was passed in 2020 allowing for an
earlier deer hunting season. The bill provides four permits per landowner, as well.
Canva
#14. Minnesota
- Paid hunting license holders: 9.6 for every 100 people (545,300 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 23.3 for every 100 people (1,331,896 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $33,914,480
Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources
upped the number of elk hunting licenses in 2020 to 44 from 27 in 2019. According to the Detroit Lakes Tribune, other changes include more elk seasons and license options, which will be used to help manage the rising elk populations in the state. The state issues these licenses on a lottery system; in 2022, the number was pulled back to 30.
Canva
#13. Vermont
- Paid hunting license holders: 9.6 for every 100 people (62,237 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 28.5 for every 100 people (183,801 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $4,312,158
Hunting license sales dropped in every Vermont county between 2016 and 2018. The reason? Rising urbanization, changing attitudes, aging population, and declining rural populations. The decrease in sales started happening back in 1987 and has continued ever since. 2018 also saw the enactment of a series of new gun laws in the state.
Canva
#12. Tennessee
- Paid hunting license holders: 10.0 for every 100 people (694,458 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 11.3 for every 100 people (789,079 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $16,784,175
In June 2020, Tennessee passed a law
lifting restrictions on family members who want to hunt or fish on family property. Under the new law, family members do not need a hunting or fishing license when participating on farmlands owned by a spouse, parent, or grandparent. The permission trickles down to grandchildren, great-grandchildren, spouses of children, and spouses.
Canva
#11. Wisconsin
- Paid hunting license holders: 11.3 for every 100 people (666,670 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 71.3 for every 100 people (4,202,006 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $38,396,245
In the wake of COVID-19, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made the decision to close hunter safety courses in Oneida County. The Wisconsin-based group Hunter Nation
was outraged by the decision, saying that the decision deprived thousands of people of carrying on the hunting tradition. They were later reopened and continue to operate as of early 2023.
You may also like: Most fast food friendly states in America
Unsplash
#10. Arkansas
- Paid hunting license holders: 11.3 for every 100 people (343,300 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 16.5 for every 100 people (499,826 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $20,165,548
Funding for natural resource protection is on the decline in Arkansas due to the decreasing number of fishing and hunting licenses. Arkansas' hunting participation has been on the decline for decades. In 1996, the state passed
Amendment 75, which imposed a conservation tax of one-eighth of a cent to make up the difference.
Canva
#9. West Virginia
- Paid hunting license holders: 11.5 for every 100 people (205,447 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 35.2 for every 100 people (628,413 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $9,155,348
Although nearly 12% of West Virginians take part in hunting, the state's Division of Natural Resources feels it's still not enough. While the number is high compared to the rest of the states, it still threatens the future of the wildlife model in the state. A team has been organized to help with
recruiting and retention of new hunters and other outdoor pursuits.
Canva
#8. Alaska
- Paid hunting license holders: 12.8 for every 100 people (93,559 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 65.9 for every 100 people (482,736 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $14,664,007
In June 2020, the Trump administration overturned an Obama-era ban on certain hunting and trapping styles on Alaskan national preserves.
The rule, which went into effect in July 2020, allows hunters to use certain techniques for hunting and trapping, like artificial light to hunt black bears (cubs included) in their dens. The National Park Service says tribal leaders, as well as hunting groups, support the new rule. Critics say the techniques are cruel.
Unsplash
#7. Oklahoma
- Paid hunting license holders: 12.9 for every 100 people (512,724 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 10.4 for every 100 people (415,829 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $10,563,360
Oklahoma is one of the states in the nation that allows for the hunting of black bears. In 2019, the state
increased the number of counties that permit the practice from four to 13. This was the first expansion of the open area for black bear hunting since it became permitted in 2009.
Canva
#6. Idaho
- Paid hunting license holders: 14.5 for every 100 people (275,244 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 87.4 for every 100 people (1,660,649 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $31,814,371
Idaho is another state bucking the downward hunting trend. In fact, according to data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Idaho hit a
record-high number of paid license holders in 2019. Still, the state isn't completely safe from the threat of the demise of hunting because population growth is outpacing the growth of hunters. Evidence of this can be seen in the drop in licenses since 2019.
You may also like: Best place to live in every state
Canva
#5. Maine
- Paid hunting license holders: 14.7 for every 100 people (201,370 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 16.6 for every 100 people (227,192 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $8,000,997
To combat the decline in hunters, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has set out to recruit new hunters through
a pilot project that pairs novices with experienced mentors. According to The Portland Press Herald, other states have tried similar programs, and Maine has offered the option for veterans in the past. This marked the first time it had been open to the public.
Canva
#4. North Dakota
- Paid hunting license holders: 17.5 for every 100 people (135,724 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 64.8 for every 100 people (502,166 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $11,362,512
The 2019 deer hunting season in North Dakota appears to have missed the mark. According to The Bismarck Tribune,
overall hunter success was 64%, which is shy of the 70% needed in order to be considered a quality season. The dip in numbers has to do with the increase in farmland and oil development. Both have created access issues to hunting land and loss of wildlife habitat. The 2021 season fared even worse at 57%.
Canva
#3. Montana
- Paid hunting license holders: 20.1 for every 100 people (222,309 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 94.1 for every 100 people (1,039,656 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $39,985,081
Grizzly bears are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. But according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, Montana's governor brought together a Citizen's Advisory Council in case the federal protections are removed. One of the issues they struggled with is whether it should be permitted
to hunt grizzlies. The NRDC overwhelmingly believes that grizzlies should continue to be protected. The state, however, entered into an agreement with neighboring Idaho and Wyoming to manage grizzly hunting around Yellowstone National Park should they get the authority.
Canva
#2. Wyoming
- Paid hunting license holders: 23.4 for every 100 people (135,228 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 46.6 for every 100 people (269,714 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $36,817,176
It's safe to say that the tradition is still strong in this state. According to the Gillette News Record, hunting license figures
have remained stable year over year. Wyoming hunting allows for elk, deer, antelope, black bears, wolves, mountain goats, bison, sheep, and more.
Unsplash
#1. South Dakota
- Paid hunting license holders: 23.9 for every 100 people (213,786 total)
- Hunting license, tags, permits & stamps: 39.9 for every 100 people (356,961 total)
- Cost of hunting licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $22,089,218
Even though South Dakota has the highest percentage of paid hunting license holders per capita, it is still one of the states in the nation struggling with hunting decline. According to The Associated Press, the state sold
26,000 fewer hunting licenses in 2019, which resulted in a $1 million revenue loss. Money from hunting sales contributes to half of the budget of the state's Department of Game, Fish, and Parks. Fewer licenses were made available in 2021 compared to the previous year in order to allow deer to repopulate in the eastern part of the state.
You may also like: Fastest-warming states since 1970
Unsplash
States with the most registered anglers
States with the most registered fishermen
>Outdoor Foundation’s 2019 Special Report on Fishing. In an effort to learn more about one of Americans’ favorite pastimes,
Stacker
referred to 2020 data from the
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
breaking down how many registered fishermen are in each state. We then ranked states using per-capita fishing license holder numbers and population data from the
2018 census
.
As schedules have become more crowded, Americans have increasingly sought out the quiet, slow activity of fishing. The sport has also proven to be a popular summer activity amid a new era of social distancing, allowing people to keep their space while enjoying the outdoors.
About 24.1% of American children fish, with popularity among kids climbing almost 2% between 2016 and 2019. Kids are not required to register as fishermen except in
states requiring junior licenses. Teenager participation rose by 4% over the same time period, according to the 2019 Special Report on Fishing. And 34% of the 49.1 million Americans who went fishing in 2018 were women.
Freshwater fishing has almost twice as many participants as saltwater and fly fishing combined, making freshwater the clear favorite of American fishing styles.
Read on to find out how your state stacks up, and for more information about the best fishing holes and species in each state.
You may also like: Where every U.S. president went to college
Canva
#51. Hawaii
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.003 per capita (4,468 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.003 per capita (4,580 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $23,900
More than just an outdoorsman’s hobby,
fishing is deeply rooted in Hawaiian culture. There are a variety of options for fishermen in the state: deep sea fishing, spearfishing, and flats fishing for more than 550 native species, as well as freshwater fishing for a half-dozen species introduced to the islands. Hawaii is the only ocean-bordering state that doesn’t require a marine license to cast a line—although there is a licensing requirement for freshwater fishing.
Canva
#50. Washington D.C.
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.010 per capita (6,675 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.010 per capita (6,675 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $82,185
Fishing in Washington D.C. primarily takes place in the Potomac and Anacostia rivers. Plenty of bass, crappies, and yellow perch populate these rivers. In efforts to keep the numbers up, the government has regulated the number and size of these species fishermen are allowed to keep.
Canva
#49. New Jersey
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.019 per capita (168,634 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.029 per capita (260,638 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $4,846,094
Fishing in New Jersey is a very seasonal affair. In the winter, anglers flock to Lake Assunpink and Hopatcong State Park for a little ice fishing, reeling in chain pickerel and yellow perch. In the summer, deep-sea charters for pollack and blackfish are popular—as are the 400-plus lakes, ponds, and reservoirs filled with trout.
Canva
#48. Massachusetts
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.025 per capita (175,356 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.057 per capita (390,726 total)
- Expenditures onExpenditures onExpenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $4,749,586
Massachusetts is known for its premier
saltwater fishing. From April to November, striped bass, bluefin and yellowfin tuna, fluke, black sea bass, cod, and other varieties of fish are plentiful in the open ocean and can be caught & kept with proper licensure. Freshwater fishing is also a popular year-round activity in places like the Connecticut River, the Deerhead River, and the Wachusett and Quabbin Reservoirs.
Canva
#47. Nevada
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.034 per capita (103,916 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.073 per capita (221,610 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $3,421,218
Nevada boasts nearly
400,000 acres of fishable lakes, rivers, streams, and reservoirs for sportsmen. The state’s ecological diversity means some bodies of water are high up in the mountains, while others are low in the desert, with the majority of fishable water comprised of man-made reservoirs. Each year, the state hosts a Free Fishing Day on the second Saturday in June, when fishermen cast lines without a license in pursuit of bluegill, kokanee, green sunfish, and a variety of trout.
You may also like: U.S. Army by the numbers
Canva
#46. California
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.041 per capita (1,630,136 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.063 per capita (2,492,413 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $62,710,990
Fishing in California is as varied as the state is long. There’s plenty of opportunity for open ocean fishing, as well as fishing in inland lakes, rivers, and reservoirs.
Some of the most popular spots to cast a line are the San Francisco Bay Area, Lake Tahoe, Lake Shasta, and, for families with young kids or true beginners, Lake Cuyamaca in San Diego County, which gets stocked regularly.
Canva
#45. Connecticut
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.042 per capita (151,007 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.062 per capita (220,385 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $4,091,736
Long Island Sound is an estuary, where saltwater and freshwater meet, making it an essential ecosystem for more than 1,200 species of invertebrates, 170 different kinds of fish, and dozens of migratory bird species. There are more than 100 kinds of fish inhabiting Long Island Sound, which makes for prime fishing all along the 332 miles of Connecticut coastline bordering the estuary. For inland fishing, check out the Farmington and Housatonic Rivers, or one of the 11 bodies of water that the state regularly stocks with trout from local hatcheries.
Canva
#44. New York
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.045 per capita (886,624 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.062 per capita (1,207,995 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $20,908,120
New York is home to more than 165 species of fish swimming through the state’s 7,500 lakes and 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. Whether fly fishing in the Catskill and Adirondack state parks, ice fishing in the Thousand Islands, or deep sea fishing off the coast, New York is a veritable angler’s paradise.
Canva
#43. Maryland
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.048 per capita (287,471 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.071 per capita (428,574 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $8,320,634
Maryland’s lakes, reservoirs, and rivers are popular fishing spots for shad, bass, catfish, and perch, among many others. While many states have free fishing days where one can fish without a license, Maryland also has
free fishing areas in tidal portions of the Chesapeake Bay, where licenses are never required.
Canva
#42. Illinois
dernesstoday.com/fishing-illinois/">catfish in Illinois would be best served by casting a line in the portion of the Mississippi River that flows through the state. This section of the river is second only to Louisiana when it comes to jumbo trophy catches. Lake Michigan is a popular option for those seeking a wider variety of species; it holds the most diverse fish population out of any Illinois lake.
You may also like: Can you solve these real 'Jeopardy!' clues about literature?
Canva
#41. Arizona
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.060 per capita (428,360 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.062 per capita (446,542 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $12,947,715
Arizona’s fish populations have dwindled due to invasive fish species and habitat destruction. One species of fish in the state has already gone extinct, leaving Arizona with 35 native species. Of those, 20 are listed as endangered or threatened, while 34 are marked as species of Greatest Conservation Need. Throughout the state, government agencies including the Arizona Game and Fish Department, volunteers, and various conservation and outdoor organizations have worked to bring those numbers back up through a variety of restoration projects. Those efforts are paying off: Arizona has plenty of great spots to cast a line in the landlocked state, including the Colorado River (Lee’s Ferry at Glen Canyon is the most easily-accessible portion of the river) and the Alamo Lake in Wenden.
Canva
#40. Rhode Island
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.061 per capita (64,687 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.083 per capita (87,839 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $858,595
While everyone is required to obtain a license for freshwater and saltwater fishing in Rhode Island, the state has different rules when it comes to
shellfish, lobster, and crabs. No license is required for shellfish, but Rhode Island residents only are able to obtain licenses for harvesting lobster, blue crabs, and horseshoe crabs. Narragansett Bay, Block Island Sound, and the Rhode Island Sound are the most popular spots for fishermen of all types to set up.
Unsplash
#39. Virginia
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.063 per capita (534,103 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.100 per capita (849,677 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $24,679,934
Virginia has more than 2,800 miles of
trout streams, several of which are stocked annually by the state. Blue catfish, striped bass, flounder, and cobia are other popular types of fish that can be found in the state’s extensive tidal waters and in the Chesapeake Bay.
Canva
#38. Texas
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.063 per capita (1,819,905 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.079 per capita (2,253,496 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $59,606,326
Anglers can fish without a license in any of Texas’
70-plus state parks. To encourage local communities to take advantage of this program, the state also often offers free learn-to-fish events. Profits from all fishing licenses in Texas go directly into conservation efforts, which include protecting the three dozen fish species classified as threatened or endangered.
Canva
#37. Ohio
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.072 per capita (835,822 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.074 per capita (867,727 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $15,649,011
Ohio is home to more than 124,000 acres of inland water offering great
year-round fishing opportunities throughout the state. Lake Erie, the Ohio River, Piedmont Lake (where a number of trophy-sized fish are caught each year), and the quieter Alum Creek are all popular spots for fishermen angling after everything from walleye and perch to northern pike and catfish.
You may also like: Major cities most at risk of rising sea levels
Canva
#36. Florida
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.072 per capita (1,523,634 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.098 per capita (2,096,592 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $38,513,377
With over 1,300 miles of coastline (second only to Alaska), Florida provides
the ultimate saltwater fishing experience in a warmer climate. In the Gulf Stream, you can find awesome sportfishing opportunities including battles with blue marlin, sailfish, swordfish, and even sharks. While this kind of fishing obviously requires access to a boat, those who prefer to stay on land can still cast from a pier or along the beach and reel in a variety of gamefish like snook and redfish.
Canva
#35. Indiana
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.077 per capita (513,510 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.068 per capita (456,453 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $7,481,127
While not generally viewed as one of the best states for fishing, Indiana does boast a handful of hidden gems for fishing. Monroe, Patoka, and Worster Lakes are all popular spots, as is the Geist Reservoir. Throughout the state, bass and crappie are far and away the most popular fish for anglers.
Canva
#34. Pennsylvania
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.082 per capita (1,043,895 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.110 per capita (1,408,057 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $24,572,146
Pennsylvania’s
Presque Isle Bay, the oldest harbor on the Great Lakes, provides a very family-friendly experience, with access to nearly a dozen varieties of fish. For more-experienced fishermen, Slippery Rock Creek—while not easy to access—is a favorite for fly fishing.
Canva
#33. Washington
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.085 per capita (641,060 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.203 per capita (1,531,954 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $34,803,285
Washington state offers amazing fly fishing opportunities in the Cascade Mountains, crabbing in the Puget Sound, and salmon fishing along the open coastline. Abundant
salmon and steelhead populations in the state are co-managed by local and tribal governments; the two groups are working together to maintain population levels and restore natural habitats in an effort to combat overfishing.
Canva
#32. Georgia
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.086 per capita (907,294 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.129 per capita (1,352,896 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $13,373,523
Georgia is widely considered the “
bass capital of the world.” Lake Walter F. George is the most popular spot to catch these fish, but several other state parks also offer solid opportunities for netting bass, crappie, and catfish. Lake Allatoona, Lake Lanier, and Lake Seminole are just a few of the other spots worth checking out next time you want to while away an afternoon in the Peach State.
You may also like: 30 foods that are poisonous to dogs
Canva
#31. Kansas
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.087 per capita (252,010 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.092 per capita (267,126 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $6,395,277
Despite the fact that it has only several hundred acres of fishable waters (many of which are on private land) Kansas still has more than 250,000 licensed anglers. The 84-acre
Cowley State Fishing Lake is one of the most popular spots available to the public. Kansas also has the Fishing Impoundments and Stream Habitats (F.I.S.H.) program, which offers compensation to landowners who allow people to fish on their land. By 2019, that effort has made more than 1,900 acres of ponds and 70 miles of streams available to the public.
Canva
#30. Delaware
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.091 per capita (87,727 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.115 per capita (111,359 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $1,575,566
In this tiny state, saltwater fishing along the state’s 28 miles of coastline tends to be a more popular pastime than freshwater fishing. Along the Delaware Bay, for example, you can catch a variety of fish, including trout, spot, kings, and croaker. If crabbing and clamming are more your speed, check out
Holts Landing State Park, which has the only pier in the state built specifically for these purposes.
Canva
#29. South Carolina
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.104 per capita (527,171 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.132 per capita (670,406 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $6,580,263
South Carolina offers the same varieties of river, lake, and open ocean fishing as many other coastal states, but it’s the unique fly fishing experience provided by
the salt flats in the Lowcountry that draws many experienced anglers. The tidal currents in these salt flats increase the challenge of getting a bite from a redfish, sea trout, or Spanish mackerel. Additionally, another popular attraction for anglers takes place in April, May, and June, when cobia fish swim into the Broad River to spawn—one of only two places on the East Coast they do this.
Canva
#28. Mississippi
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.107 per capita (318,070 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.129 per capita (383,989 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $5,727,559
The eponymous Mississippi River is one of the most popular places to fish in this southern state. There are hundreds of species that call this river home, but at the bottom of the river catfish are the most common. At Tunica Lake, anglers can reel in more catfish and crappie than they could ever dream of eating.
Canva
#27. Michigan
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.111 per capita (1,112,109 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.117 per capita (1,166,148 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $28,813,612
While states like Kansas offer very little in the way of fishing spots,
states like Michigan—with more than 11,000 inland lakes and 3,000 rivers—offer plenty of variety. Try Saginaw Bay, one of the biggest lakes in the United States; Union Lake, which is best known for its walleye fishing; or Lake St. Clair, which offers plenty of charters and fishing guides for deep-water fishing.
You may also like: Popular fashion trends the year you were born
Canva
#26. New Hampshire
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.115 per capita (156,000 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.132 per capita (178,380 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $6,018,982
In New Hampshire,
ice-fishing is just as popular as fresh and saltwater fishing. Ice fishing season typically runs from December-April, although it can vary depending on temperature and ice safety. The most commonly-caught species are perch, pickerel, black crappie, and bass. Salmon is not allowed to be pulled through the ice.
Canva
#25. Iowa
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.118 per capita (373,209 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.131 per capita (413,222 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $8,595,058
Much of the
fishing in Iowa—to the tune of more 1.6 million trips—is done in small, often privately-owned, ponds that have higher-than-average fish populations compared to ponds throughout the rest of the U.S. Crayfish, bluegills, and bass are the most commonly-caught fish in the state.
Canva
#24. New Mexico
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.119 per capita (249,321 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.263 per capita (551,854 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $5,548,720
The state of New Mexico
raises and stocks more than 2 million fish each year in an effort to increase opportunities for recreational fishing. These efforts have been especially impactful for Rio Grande cutthroats, Gila trout, Kokanee salmon, and tiger muskie, all native species who have seen an increase in numbers over recent years thanks to these conservation efforts. Popular spots for catching these species, as well as several others, include the upper Rio Grande, San Juan, and Pecos Rivers.
Canva
#23. Nebraska
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.124 per capita (238,558 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.218 per capita (419,914 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $7,549,362
Although it is now more easily identifiable as a great plains state, Nebraska was once loaded with streams and rivers. That water has largely been dammed into lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, creating a suitable environment for
78 breeds of native fish. Seven of these species—pallid sturgeon, lake sturgeon, sturgeon chub, northern redbelly dace, finescale dace, blacknose shiner, and Topeka shiner—are now at high risk for extinction, as their native habitats have been all but decimated.
Canva
#22. Alabama
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.125 per capita (608,912 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.128 per capita (627,616 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $9,289,049
Another state known for its bass fishing, Alabama is home to the
Bass Trail Tournament Series, a fishing competition with a $50,000 grand prize. Eleven of the state’s lakes are included in the tournament: Lake Guntersville, Wheeler Lake, Pickwick Lake, Lewis Smith Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Logan Martin Lake, Lay Lake, Lake Jordan, Alabama River, Lake Eufaula, and the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. Whether you’re enrolled in the competition or prefer a more laid-back fishing experience, these bodies of water provide excellent opportunities.
You may also like: U.S. Air Force by the numbers
Canva
#21. Kentucky
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.126 per capita (563,706 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.135 per capita (604,301 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $9,627,037
Kentucky is home to some
incredible fishing opportunities. From Cave Run Lake (“the Muskie capital of the south”) to Dale Hollow Lake (home of the world-record smallmouth bass catch), there are plenty of trip-worthy fishing destinations. Overall, the state boasts more than 62,000 miles of fishable streams and 40 lakes 100 acres or bigger in size.
Canva
#20. Missouri
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.127 per capita (775,328 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.208 per capita (1,275,421 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $12,799,375
Anglers in Missouri never have to worry about getting a bite, as the streams in Bennett Spring, Montauk, and Roaring River state parks are freshly stocked with trout each night. For those who prefer other types of fishing, Lake Wappapello State Park provides an excellent chance to catch largemouth bass, and Pomme de Terre State Park offers the only muskellunge fishing opportunity in the state.
Canva
#19. Tennessee
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.127 per capita (860,884 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.114 per capita (769,008 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $19,952,374
As in many other southern states,
bass fishing in Tennessee is a favorite pastime. The state shares Dale Hollow Lake, a bass hotspot, with Kentucky, and also boasts the Chickamauga Reservoir, which is known for its record-setting bass fish. Another popular fishing hole in Tennessee is Pickwick Lake, three lakes in one, which offers bass fishing year-round.
Canva
#18. North Carolina
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.128 per capita (1,330,544 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.090 per capita (934,996 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $22,053,028
North Carolina is home to some of the
best saltwater fishing in the world. From May to August, anglers can catch speckled trout on Bald Head Island, flounder on Wrightsville Beach, and Spanish mackerel from any of the state’s abundant piers. The most-patient fishermen can also try their luck at catching tarpon just off the shore.
Canva
#17. West Virginia
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.140 per capita (252,935 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.367 per capita (661,910 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $5,582,675
The southern end of the Potomac River in
West Virginia is legendary for the quality of fly fishing it provides. If you prefer fishing from a boat, Jennings Randolph Lake and Cheat Lake are known for their walleye and bass fishing, respectively. If you enjoy night fishing, North Bend Lake is filled with a variety of native fish, and is one of the only lakes in the state to allow after-dark angling.
You may also like: Least obedient dog breeds
Canva
#16. Oregon
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.149 per capita (622,861 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.203 per capita (850,409 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $26,554,837
Steelhead, salmon, and halibut are abundant in Oregon and provide year-round fishing opportunities for anglers of all skill levels and abilities. While open ocean fishing for salmon (particularly Oregon’s native chinook breed) is popular in the summer months, there are also frequent closures during the season in an effort to keep the population up. Inland, the McKenzie River, Klamath Falls, the Deschutes River, and lakes in Mount Hood National Forest offer unique and varied experiences for all types of fish.
Canva
#15. Colorado
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.149 per capita (849,532 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.235 per capita (1,337,120 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $20,809,483
Whether you’re a fly fisher, an ice fisher, or a classic rod-and-reel type of angler, Colorado is certain to have something for you. The state is quickly gaining a reputation as one of
the premier fishing destinations in the world. Cast for trout in the Fryingpan River or the Rocky Mountain National Park, or drop a line for a little bit of everything in the Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area or Lake Meredith. There are 14 species of fish native to the Colorado River System; four of them—the humpback chub, bonytail, Colorado pikeminnow, and razorback sucker— are endangered and may not be caught by sportsmen.
Canva
#14. Utah
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.156 per capita (494,545 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.166 per capita (524,375 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $14,105,404
Throughout Utah, fishing in almost all lakes and rivers is open year-round. Trout are abundant in the mountainous regions of the state, with trophy fish weighing in at more than 40 pounds. Ferocious tiger muskie, crappie, walleye, and channel catfish are also plentiful, and the various types of bass are so common that all limits have been removed for the species.
Canva
#13. Louisiana
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.157 per capita (730,918 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.216 per capita (1,004,826 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $11,908,913
As is now true of many states, pollution in Louisiana has made it so that some native species of fish are inedible and can only be caught in select areas. Those looking for a little catch-and-release action, on the other hand, have far more places to cast a line for freshwater and saltwater fish. From large yellowfin and blackfin tuna early in the year, to cobia and red snapper during the hottest months of summer, to the smaller marsh species during the coldest months,
there’s something to be caught here year-round.
Canva
#12. Arkansas
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.158 per capita (476,974 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.221 per capita (665,240 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $8,258,602
Yet another ideal destination for bass fishermen, Arkansas is home to
10 different species of the fish. Some of the best spots in the state to snag a record-breaking fish include the Arkansas River, which stretches over 300 miles; Lake Ouachita, a 40,100 square acre man-made lake; and Greers Ferry Lake, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers impoundment.
You may also like: Space discoveries from the year you were born
Canva
#11. Vermont
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.185 per capita (115,663 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.191 per capita (119,600 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $3,398,307
Bordered by Lake Champlain and the Connecticut River, Vermont has some world-class fishing opportunities for more than 90 species of fish. From the warm water panfish and chain pickerel to the cold water rainbow trout and landlocked Atlantic salmon, there’s something to be caught year-round. If you can stand the freezing temperatures,
ice fishing in Vermont is among the best in the country, especially on Lake Champlain.
Canva
#10. Maine
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.201 per capita (269,316 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.203 per capita (271,531 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $8,196,578
Maine is home to a host of
“gold medal” fish or rare breeds that are highly sought after by sportsmen around the country. The state’s purebred native brook trout are among the most prized fish in the U.S., and Maine contains 97% of the breed’s natural habitats on the East Coast. Other prize species include brown trout, arctic char, and landlocked salmon.
Canva
#9. Oklahoma
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.203 per capita (799,164 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.133 per capita (523,754 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $8,552,671
Paddlefish is a prehistoric fish species that can live up to 50 years. Native to Oklahoma, these fish had begun to disappear by the early ‘90s; extensive conservation efforts were put in place to ensure they don’t become entirely extinct. Today, anglers in Oklahoma can obtain a free permit to catch the unique breed, but strict reporting measures remain in place to ensure that this incomparable experience can be enjoyed by generations to come.
Canva
#8. Wisconsin
outdoors/2020/03/28/many-new-wisconsin-fishing-regulations-take-effect-april-1/2925816001/">In April 2020, a host of new fishing regulations were enacted in Wisconsin, affecting the way anglers interact with all 160 of the state’s breeds. Important changes include a decrease in the number of walleye fishers can keep each day (down to three from five), an extension to musky fishing season, and a year-round approval of catch-and-release fishing for large and smallmouth bass. Even if you’ve fished in the Badger State before, you’d do well to brush up on the new laws in order to ensure you’re following them correctly.
Canva
#7. Minnesota
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.259 per capita (1,451,672 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.292 per capita (1,637,178 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $33,537,441
This northern state contains 11,842 different lakes that provide homes for dozens of different species of fish. The most popular species are walleye and bass, which can be caught in legendary destinations like Lake Minnetonka, Millie Lacs, and Leech Lake. Whether you want to employ the services of one of
Minnesota’s 155 fishing guides and charters or strike out on your own, you’re sure to bring in at least one fish on the hottest days of summer or the coldest winter nights.
You may also like: U.S. Army history from the year you were born
Canva
#6. South Dakota
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.262 per capita (231,462 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.268 per capita (236,141 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $7,162,505
Nearly 98% of the bodies of water in
South Dakota are open to the public and available for fishing. In the summer and fall, fly fishing in the streams of the Black Hills is popular with residents and tourists alike. During the long, cold winter months, the glacier lakes freeze over, turning into perfect playgrounds for ice fishermen.
Canva
#5. North Dakota
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.280 per capita (212,666 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.287 per capita (218,440 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $4,105,544
Anglers come to North Dakota for one reason: walleye. For the past several seasons, there has been an unprecedented number of the species in the state’s lakes and streams, meaning that there aren’t restrictions on the number or size of the fish you can catch.
Lake Sakakawea, in the northwestern part of the state, is one of the most popular destinations for walleye fishermen.
Canva
#4. Idaho
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.285 per capita (499,500 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.634 per capita (1,112,409 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $12,660,589
Idaho has 3,100 miles of rivers, more than any other state in the country, all of which provide unique fishing opportunities. From the hallowed fly fishing grounds of eastern Idaho to the wild fishing in the middle fork of the Snake River (which rests in the largest wilderness area in the lower 48), you can catch species like sockeye and Chinook salmon, rainbow and cutthroat trout, and mountain whitefish. Ernest Hemingway waxed poetic about the fishing in Silver Creek, Idaho in many of his written works.
Canva
#3. Montana
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.403 per capita (428,507 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.834 per capita (885,481 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $17,403,899
Fishing in Big Sky Country is unlike fishing anywhere else on the continent. One of the most unique experiences an angler can have in the state is
fly fishing in Yellowstone National Park. While there are strict limits on what types and how many fish each person can catch, fishing is an important part of the conservation efforts in the park, as it helps to eliminate numbers of non-native fish that threaten the existence of native species, like the cutthroat trout.
Canva
#2. Wyoming
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.404 per capita (233,174 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.615 per capita (355,492 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $6,811,359
Neighboring Montana,
Wyoming is also known for its fly fishing opportunities. Anglers can cast for 22 native species of fish in the Snake River, North Platte River, and Green River, as well as in Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park. Those who catch a native cutthroat trout, as well as all four native subspecies (brook, brown, lake, and rainbow trout) in a single season, earn a Cutt-Slam certificate from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
You may also like: American history from the year you were born
Canva
#1. Alaska
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.581 per capita (428,578 total)
- Fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: 0.869 per capita (640,587 total)
- Expenditures on fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $23,593,974
Finally,
Alaska undoubtedly offers the best fishing experience in the entire United States. The mostly-wild state boasts 3 million lakes, 12,000 rivers, and thousands of streams that are home to more than 627 separate species of fish. From fly fishing to open ocean fishing to ice fishing, a journey to the 48th state often results in individuals catching their fill of salmon, trout, halibut, arctic char, pike, grayling, and Dolly Varden.
You may also like: Iconic products released the year you were born
Canva
States with the most registered anglers
There are 29.2 million registered anglers in the United States, with more than 52 million anglers of all ages taking to water bodies around the country in 2021, according to the
Outdoor Foundation's 2022 Special Report on Fishing.
In an effort to learn more about one of Americans' favorite pastimes,
Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most registered anglers using data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States are ranked by per capita fishing license holders based on 2021 data and 2021 American Community Survey population estimates, with fishing licenses, tags, permits, and stamps per capita serving as a tiebreaker.
As schedules have become more crowded, Americans have increasingly sought out the quiet, slow activity of fishing. The sport has also proven to be a popular summer activity amid a new era of social distancing, allowing people to keep their space while enjoying the outdoors.
Nearly 13 million kids under 17 took to the line and sinker in 2021—14% more than did in 2019 pre-pandemic. Kids are not required to register as fishermen except in
states requiring junior licenses. While fishing has traditionally been considered a male-centric activity, that assumption has proved to be an illusion—nearly 20 million women hit the water in 2021, and over 1.6 million of them did so for the first time, proving that the sport and leisure of fishing are "catching on" throughout American life.
Freshwater fishing has almost twice as many participants as saltwater and fly fishing combined, making freshwater the clear favorite of American fishing styles.
Read on to find out how your state stacks up and for more information about the best fishing holes and species in each state.
You may also like: Historic churches in every state
Canva
#50. Hawaii
- Paid fishing license holders: 0.3 for every 100 people (4,437 total)
- Fishing license, tags, permits & stamps: 0.3 for every 100 people (4,700 total)
- Cost of fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $25,043
More than just an outdoorsman's hobby,
fishing is deeply rooted in Hawaiian culture. There are a variety of options for fishermen in the state: deep sea fishing, spearfishing, and flats fishing for more than 550 native species, as well as freshwater fishing for a half-dozen species introduced to the islands. Hawaii is the only ocean-bordering state that doesn't require a marine license to cast a line—although there is a licensing requirement for freshwater fishing.
Canva
#49. New Jersey
- Paid fishing license holders: 1.7 for every 100 people (158,834 total)
- Fishing license, tags, permits & stamps: 2.8 for every 100 people (260,638 total)
- Cost of fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $4,868,014
Fishing in New Jersey is a very seasonal affair. In the winter, anglers flock to Assunpink Lake and Hopatcong State Park for a little ice fishing, reeling in chain pickerel and yellow perch. In the summer, deep-sea charters for pollack and blackfish are popular—as are the 400-plus lakes, ponds, and reservoirs filled with trout.
Canva
#48. Massachusetts
- Paid fishing license holders: 2.4 for every 100 people (169,435 total)
- Fishing license, tags, permits & stamps: 5.4 for every 100 people (378,815 total)
- Cost of fishing licenses, tags, permits & stamps: $4,839,792
Massachusetts is known for its premier
saltwater fishing. From April to November, striped bass, bluefin and yellowfin tuna, fluke, black sea bass, cod, and other varieties of fish are plentiful in the open ocean and can be caught & kept with proper licensure. Freshwater fishing is also a popular year-round activity in places like the Connecticut River, the Deerhead River, and the Wachusett and Quabbin Reservoirs.
Canva