Wisconsin reports first COVID MIS-C death

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first death of a child from COVID-associated MIS-C.

While DHS has reported 10 total deaths from coronavirus among individuals under age 19 statewide, this is the first reported fatality attributed to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). The child was under 10 and a resident of southeast Wisconsin. No other details are being shared due to privacy laws.

In total, 183 cases of MIS-C in Wisconsin have been identified. Nationwide, the CDC had confirmed 6,851 cases and 59 deaths as of Jan. 31, 2022.

MIS-C is rare condition in which body inflammation adversely affects the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain or other organs. The majority of cases, DHS says, occur among those age 3 to 12 who were exposed to coronavirus. Symptoms include persistent fever, difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion, blue lips or face and severe abdominal pain. Children exhibiting these signs should seek emergency medical care immediately.

DHS advises all children 5 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to help protect them from MIS-C. Those eligible should also have a booster dose. The COVID vaccine is not yet approved for youth under 5.

Though not from MIS-C, another pediatric COVID death was reported in Wisconsin earlier this week, with a 13-year-old girl from Cedarburg dying after contracting the virus. According to a news report from WISN 12, the girl had Kabuki syndrome, a rare genetic condition, and was vaccinated. Her mother is quoted as saying, "My daughter would still be alive today if she had not gotten COVID."

For more information on MIS-C, visit https://www.cdc.gov/mis/mis-c.html.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

