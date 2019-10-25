Applications for the 2020 Wisconsin State Senate Scholar Program are due by Nov. 8.
The program is a week-long educational program for students ages 16 to 18 offered by the Wisconsin state Senate, providing high school students with an active, up-close view of the Legislature.
Senate Scholars work with senators, legislative staff and faculty of the University of Wisconsin to gain experience in areas such as policy development, constituent relations and processing legislation.
Information about this program can be found online at senatescholar.com and all applications will be considered for future programs if the applicant is not accepted into the current program.
