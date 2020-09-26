Wisconsin sets new daily COVID-19 case record at 2,817, La Crosse County up by 44 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin saw a new single day high for coronavirus cases, with 2,817 positives Saturday, while La Crosse County experienced a significant drop at 44 new cases.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, La Crosse County recorded 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sept. 26, with a 37.29% positivity rate.

Of Saturday’s cases, 22 were people in their 20s and 11 were people ages 10-19. There were four new cases of people in their 30s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in the 70s.

The county has averaged 73.57 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure is lower than it was Friday (81.57) and a week ago (121.43), but the seven- and 14-day positivity rates remain high (30.17% and 36.52%, respectively).

The seven-day positivity rate, while still high, has dropped from 41.85% a week ago. But the 14-day rate, which dropped slightly from 36.74% on Friday, is higher than it was a week ago (32.31%). Total positivity continues to rise and is at 10.71%, a figure that was 7.71% on Sept. 15.

Total local confirmed cases are up to 2,990, which grows to 3,142 when including probable cases. There have been four coronavirus-related deaths in La Crosse County, the two most recent confirmed earlier this week.