Wisconsin Singers to perform in La Crosse

Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway-caliber touring production, is taking the stage for its 54th season in Come Alive!
UW’s talented students will perform at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, presented by the La Crosse Community Theatre, on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
Come Alive! celebrates the thrill of live music from the past five decades of American Pop Music in a 90-minute revue. Covering more than 40 songs, Wisconsin Singers highlight some of the music industry’s greatest artists ranging from Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons to Lady Gaga and Elton John.
Wisconsin Singers will win your heart with award-winning Broadway showstoppers from musicals such as Kiss Me, Kate, Pippin, and Chicago. Kids of all ages will delight in their favorite songs from Frozen, Peter Pan, and some ever-popular superhero cartoons. Badger fans will bring the house down as they sing along to Fifth Quarter classics like “On Wisconsin,” “Varsity,” and, of course, “Jump Around."