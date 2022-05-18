Wisconsin Singers to perform in La Crosse

Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway-caliber touring production, is taking the stage for its 54th season in Come Alive!

UW’s talented students will perform at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, presented by the La Crosse Community Theatre, on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

Come Alive! celebrates the thrill of live music from the past five decades of American Pop Music in a 90-minute revue. Covering more than 40 songs, Wisconsin Singers highlight some of the music industry’s greatest artists ranging from Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons to Lady Gaga and Elton John.

Wisconsin Singers will win your heart with award-winning Broadway showstoppers from musicals such as Kiss Me, Kate, Pippin, and Chicago. Kids of all ages will delight in their favorite songs from Frozen, Peter Pan, and some ever-popular superhero cartoons. Badger fans will bring the house down as they sing along to Fifth Quarter classics like “On Wisconsin,” “Varsity,” and, of course, “Jump Around."

To cap off the production, the celebrated Wisconsin Singers’ band showcases its special blend of jazz, funk, and classic rock.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Wisconsin Singers for an up-beat, entertaining night!” said Jase Sullivan, executive artistic director of LCT.

Featuring opening performances by students from Misty's Dance Unlimited and Aquinas Middle and High Schools, this event promises to entertain everyone from age 5 to 95.

Tickets are available at $20 for adults and $12 for students/seniors by calling (608) 784-9292 or visiting www.lacrossetheatre.org.

For more information, visit www.wisconsingers.com.

