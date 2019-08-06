{{featured_button_text}}

Business entrepreneurs wanting to start a business or improve sales can find help in a program at UW-La Crosse.

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-L will offer an eight-session Entrepreneurial Training Program beginning from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Sessions will also be held on Sept. 17; Oct. 1, 15, 22 and 29; and Nov. 5 and 12.

Participants will learn how to appeal to customers, develop a business plan, and use their time and money more efficiently. The course will help answer key questions, such as, “Will people buy my product or service?”

Upon completion of the course, participants who successfully complete a business plan may be eligible for a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

Register and get more information at https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/. Registration fee assistance is available.

