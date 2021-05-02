Wisconsin state legislators give themselves a ‘bizarre’ loophole in the Open Records Law

The state’s Open Records Law was written and enacted in 1982 by a state legislature controlled by Democrats and signed into law by a Republican governor.

For the third time, Sen. Chris Larson, a Democrat from Milwaukee, has introduced a bill to close that exemption for state legislators.

Before his election to the state Senate in 2010, Larson served on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. As a public official, he had to maintain all his records there, and assumed the same when he arrived in the legislature.

But as his email inbox filled up and ran low on space, Larson said he was told by IT staff to simply delete old messages.

The destruction of public records is “actually encouraged because you don’t have the space to retain these records,” Larson said. “It’s just flabbergasting that’s the case.”

The state senator’s first two bills to close the loophole were mostly ignored by Republicans who control the legislature, and Larson doesn’t expect this time to be different. The majority party generally pays little attention to bills from the minority.

“There’s a huge traffic jam of bills that never make it onto the freeway,” Larson said.