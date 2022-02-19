Wisconsin State Patrol honors troopers with Life Saver Awards

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has honored 62 Wisconsin State Patrol employees for their lifesaving efforts and public service.

The awards fall into two categories. The Lifesaver Award recognizes officers who saved lives or put themselves in physical danger. The other awards acknowledge accomplishments that have made Wisconsin’s public services more efficient and effective to meet DOT’s goal of highway safety.

“The State Patrol embodies the highest standards of professionalism and service. Those employees who’ve gone above and beyond to patrol our state’s highways, develop safety initiatives and streamline services are indispensable,” DOT secretary Craig Thompson said.

Award recipients are nominated by their peers. Sworn officers and civilian employees are honored across all sections of the State Patrol.

“We all share the pride in our hearts as we recognize the exceptional individuals who have carried out their duties under extraordinary circumstances. Through these acts and achievements, you have made Wisconsin a safer and better place,” Wisconsin State Patrol superintendent Anthony Burrell said.

Thompson and Burrell were joined by Gov. Tony Evers during a virtual awards ceremony Thursday evening to recognize the award recipients. The annual awards ceremony was presented on Facebook.

“Whether enforcing our traffic laws and sharing information about the importance of safe driving, developing new transportation initiatives and services, helping folks get to work safely each day, or keeping traffic and the freight that our state’s key industries depend on flowing, State Patrol employees play a critical role in the safety of our people, our communities and our state every day,” Evers said.

Local State Patrol officers who were given livesaving awards for 2021 are:

Matthew Chambers (Tomah District)—Chambers responded to a man choking at a Kwik Trip in Onalaska April 3 and performed the Heimlich maneuver to eject a piece of food stuck in the man’s throat. Normal breathing was restored, and the man didn’t require additional medical treatment.

Cody Digre (Tomah District)—Digre was on traffic patrol in La Crosse County April 17 when he responded to a report of an unresponsive driver on Hwy. 35. The driver had suffered a drug overdose, and Digre revived the driver with two doses of naloxone. The driver began breathing again and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Philip Goldman (Eau Claire District)—Goldman responded to a medical emergency at a Black River Falls restaurant May 19. He worked with an employee to give CPR compressions to an unresponsive man and set up a mask to establish airflow. The man was transported to a hospital.

Christina Holtz (Tomah District)—Holtz responded Jan. 16 to a report of a rural Wilton woman who wasn’t breathing. Holtz and two bystanders moved the woman to the floor, and Hotlz administered CPR. When EMS crews arrived, she helped with the defibrillator and application of oxygen. The woman’s pulse was restored, and she was taken to a hospital.

Carson Konkol (Tomah District)—Konkol responded to a fire call in Onalaska April 17. He and an Onalaska officer saw smoke filling the hallway near one of the apartments and knocked on a door with no response. The two forced the door open and found an elderly woman inside. They pulled her from the apartment and carried her outside, where Konkol assisted with CPR. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ryan Roth (Eau Claire District)—Roth responded March 26 to a report of a drug overdose in an Eau Claire motel room. The overdose victim had a weak pulse and was in respiratory arrest when Roth administered naloxone and restored the victim’s breathing. The victim was able to stand up and walk from the motel room.

Other area State Patrol employees who received awards:

Lifesaving Effort Award—Troopers Robert Liddle, Daniel Restrepo and Robert Unruh from the Eau Claire District.

Meritorious Service—Roth.

Superintendent’s Commendation—Holtz.

Inspector of the Year—Josh Mauer, Eau Claire.

