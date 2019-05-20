Counties, hospitals and care centers specializing in suicide prevention need all the help they can get.
That was the prevailing theme when the Speaker’s Task Force on Suicide Prevention gathered for a hearing in La Crosse on Monday -- a chance for lawmakers to learn from mental health professionals and find ways to improve the system.
“Suicide is not just an urban or rural issue, not just an old or young issue, and not just a rich or poor issue,” said Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, who serves as vice chair of the task force. “We want to hear from everybody in the state. We want to hear what gaps can be filled.”
Monday’s hearing focused on the mental health facilities in the La Crosse area -- what they do, how they do it, and why they need more support.
Donna Christianson, who oversees La Crosse County’s crisis program, works with people in the midst of a mental-health crisis.
Her team tries to stabilize the situation, ensuring that patients are safe during the first few days after an event or episode. Then, once the crisis passes, the team helps patients develop coping mechanisms and refers them to long-term mental-health resources.
Even then, the battle is not won.
Christianson said the facility where a patient ends up can make all the difference. Juveniles who spend time in an adult facility, or anyone who spends time in a facility that’s far from their home, typically have poorer outcomes.
That issue is compounded by the fact that most counties, including La Crosse, have more patients than they do beds.
“One of the main reasons people go into the hospital is they’re feeling loneliness and isolation,” Christianson said. “We want to make sure they’re feeling connected to other people.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate in Wisconsin rose by nearly 26% between 1999 and 2016, mirroring a national trend.
In Wisconsin, suicide is now the second-leading cause of death among people age 15 to 34, and the third-leading cause of death among people 35 to 44.
While young people are more vulnerable than ever, suicide is increasingly prevalent among nearly all demographic groups.
Veterans, farmers and first responders are at particularly high risk, experts say.
Christianson and Emily McGonigle, who oversees La Crosse County’s Comprehensive Community Services program, called for the state to ramp up its investment in mental health services.
They asked that the Legislature fully fund crisis services through Medicaid and require private insurance companies to reimburse patients for these services.
They also requested that lawmakers take a closer look at firearms, the most common means of suicide by a wide margin, according to the CDC.
The Task Force on Suicide Prevention, created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is a bipartisan group comprised of 15 members and chaired by Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan.
Monday was the second of six hearings across the state as the group seeks feedback from people who treat mental illness or have been touched by suicide.
“There’s so much partisanship in Madison and even more in Washington … but we want to work together to come up with a solution to this problem,” Doyle said. “We’re not looking for Republican ideas or Democratic ideas. We’re looking for the best ideas.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.