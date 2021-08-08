Wisconsin Technology Council’s “Wisconsin Portfolio” tour to stop in La Crosse

Learn more about the state of angel and venture capital investments in Wisconsin and meet the director of the Tech Council Investor Networks Monday, Aug. 9, in La Crosse at the offices of the Idea Fund of La Crosse.

La Crosse is the final stop on the Wisconsin Technology Council’s “Wisconsin Portfolio” tour, which included six other presentations in Green Bay, Egg Harbor, Eau Claire, Beloit, Madison and Milwaukee.

Attendees can meet Investor Networks director Joe Kremer, hear a breakdown of Wisconsin’s early stage deals in 2020, and network with a happy hour hosted by the Idea Fund and managing director Jonathan Horne. Communications director Laura Kaiser will be on hand to answer other questions about the Tech Council’s statewide mission.

Registrants may arrive by 3 p.m. The presentation will last from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by questions and a networking happy hour. Investors, entrepreneurs, corporate representatives and others interested in Wisconsin’s early stage investment climate are among those encouraged to attend.

Published every year since 2008, the “Wisconsin Portfolio” details record early-stage investments during what was predicted to be a “down year” due the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about what industry sectors were the most active and who is investing.