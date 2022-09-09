Wisconsin to receive $14 million through JUUL settlement

Wisconsin will receive part of at $438.5 million settlement between the U.S. and JUUL labs, following a two-year investigation into the vape manufacturer.

JUUL, a popular e-cigarette brand, has been under scrutiny for both its advertising and its cartridge flavors, such as fruit and candy, which draw in the child and teen market. Wisconsin, one of 34 states and territories to receive a portion of the settlement, will receive $14.4 million.

"Targeting youth for e-cigarette sales is appalling," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a release. “This agreement brings accountability for JUUL’s conduct and prohibits JUUL from engaging in the types of marketing practices it had been using to promote vaping among young people.”

States will begin receiving their portion of the settlement in the coming weeks, with funds to be paid over a period of six to 10 years. The amounts will increase if JUUL stretches out the payments until the full 10 years. The total owed could reach $476.6 million.

"The issue is a JUUL intentionally marketed these products to (youth) through social media and they actually manipulated the nicotine to make it less harsh," says Dr. Todd Mahr, immunologist at Gundersen Health System. "I think having this settlement is fantastic. It's holding JUUL responsible for targeting the youth through these devices that they think are safe."

In addition to the payment, JUUL must follow stipulations including restrictions on marketing to people under age 35, limits on store displays and online and retail sales and a retail compliance check protocol.

"For too long, middle and high schoolers have been the target of manipulative and harmful marketing practices for products like e-cigarettes,” Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a release.

E-cigarettes have since 2014 been the most popular tobacco product among U.S. youth, though usage has been on the decline over the past four years. Teens cannot legally purchase the devices, as a federal law in 2019 raised legal age from 18 to 21. In an additional effort to curb vaping among young persons, the FDA in early 2020 announced a ban of most flavor cartridges for e-cigarettes. However, the damage was already done for some -- with higher levels of nicotine than regular cigarettes, many users were hooked.

"We want to celebrate our wins, but we need to understand in the time period that it was really heavily being marketed we had a number of youths get addicted," Mahr says. "And according to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, 106,000 kids alive today in Wisconsin will have premature death from smoking."

JUUL says it had already begun a "company wide reset" in fall 2019, according to a release from DHS, calling the settlement "a significant part of our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the past...We remain focused on the future as we work to fulfill our mission to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes – the number one cause of preventable death – while combating underage use."

In June, the FDA announced a ban on sales of JUUL products; however, the company pushed back, and the FDA in July stayed the order, stating, "The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review. This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review but does not rescind it."

JUUL in a statement this summer said, "We believe that once the FDA does a complete review of all of the science and evidence presented, as required by law, and without political interference, we should receive marketing authorization. As we go through the FDA's administrative appeals process, we continue to offer our products to adult smokers throughout the U.S."

While the settlement with JUUL, and potential complete ban on sales of its products, is a positive, Mahr says the brand was already falling out of favor after the many restrictions the FDA enacted.

"This doesn't mean that it's going to go away," Mahr says vaping. "As they pulled out of the market, other makers came forward. Unless it's taking on all vaping products and cigarettes, it's not going to help much, since this is not what the kids are using now."

Puff Bar, Mahr says, "Is a very popular (vape) right now and it's not regulated." The single use device, which has fruity and dessert flavors, contains synthetic nicotine, a loophole of sorts which removes it from FDA oversight.

Mahr "commends" the government officials who helped facilitate the settlement --" We need to acknowledge the fact that it's the result of two years of bipartisan investigation, so that's reassuring to me that Republicans, Democrats, can work together on this" -- but he has concerns about the use of funds.

"We need to make sure we take that $14.4 million and call on the Wisconsin legislature to use the money to take on prevention and education," Mahr says."If this money just goes into the general coffers and they don't give us more money to do what needs to be done, then it's a loss. I want to celebrate (but) history tells us from our tobacco settlement once legislators get their hands on money they don't do what they're supposed to do."

In 1998 settlement, state governments received $246 billion to go towards restricting cigarette sales and marketing targeted at youth and for prevention and cessation programs. A 2018 assessment found just 3% of the funds were used for programs to prevent youth from smoking and to help smokers quit.

Even if the $14.4 million is spent as intended, far more funds are needed to combat the problem.

"People need to know in the past biennium Wisconsin legislature allocated $5.3 million for statewide tobacco control efforts and the tobacco industry is spending a $157 million dollars on tobacco marketing," Mahr says. "So we're a drop in the bucket. We need more resources."