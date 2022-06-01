Wisconsin's Maya Jadhav competes in national spelling bee

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD---Among the 234 contestants who are vying for the coveted 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee championship trophy this week is Wisconsin's lone entrant, Maya Jean Jadhav, 13, of Fitchburg.

Jadhav, an eighth-grade home-schooled daughter of Terra Theim and Nitin Jadhav, won the 2022 Wisconsin Badger Spelling Bee on March 26 in Madison.

Earlier this week at the Gaylord Convention Center, Jadhav, who is competing as Contestant #208 sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal of Madison, had advanced to Wednesday's round of 48 remaining entrants by correctly spelling such words as frazil, purloined, and pterergate.

The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee finale will air Thursday on the ION cable channel (seen locally on Charter/Spectrum, CH. 92) at 7 pm, with an encore re-broadcast at 9:30 pm Thursday.

Maya Jean previously competed at nationals in 2018 (tied for 42nd place), 2019 (tied for 41st place), and 2021 (tied for 12th place). Although Jadhav won the 2020 state contest, she was unable to compete at nationals that year because the Scripps national contest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The spelling contest began in 1925. Wisconsin's only national spelling bee winner was in 1991 when Joanne Marie Lagatta of Clintonville earned the title by correctly spelling antipyretic (a drug used to prevent or reduce fever). She was the 1989 and 1991 Wisconsin state spelling bee champion, while her younger brother, Andrew Lagatta, was her 1992 state spelling successor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0