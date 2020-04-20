WisCorps disaster relief crew deployed to La Crosse area for virus efforts

Each location was chosen based on its access to water and placement within already food-insecure neighborhoods.

All of the initial funding for the project will come directly from the planning department, which is giving $20,000 to garden preparations and $5,000 annually to operations. Additional funding will come from Community Development Block grants and donations.

The gardens would be open to the public to access foods, mimicking efforts during World War II that fed communities during food-insecure times.

Each garden will be using "efficient" planting practices, like planting three crops on top of each other that grow and are harvested at different times during the season.

In the initial plans released last week, the first early season planting will include radish, kale, lettuce, potato, carrot and onion. Each garden will be 32 by 50 feet.

It was reported that each garden has the power to feed at least 100 people. The groups will monitor how much food is produced in pounds as the first crops are harvested.

According to city planner Jason Gilman, the preparations for each garden site are expected to start in two weeks, then the first seeds and plants will be put in the ground.

