WisCorps is introducing "The Nature Place," its new brand of environmental education and community programming.

The Nature Place, officially launching April 10, will encompass the Myrick Park Center and its new and existing programs, offering a more accessible and welcoming experience. The brand reflects the center's mission to inspire and cultivate meaningful connections between people and nature, engaging children, families and adults through environmental education, community programs, community science and land stewardship.

“It’s the first of many positive upcoming changes for the WisCorps organization,” said WisCorps executive director Matthew Brantner.

The new website for The Nature Place is now up and features easier access to information about events, programs and facilities. The website also highlights the center's commitment to sustainability and environmental education, showcasing its various programs and initiatives.

"We are thrilled to launch these exciting changes," said Tammy Schmitz, director of The Nature Place.

Coinciding with its debut, registration is now open for The Nature Place summer day camps, offered for ages 3-12 from June through August. The camps, which include Color My World, Critter Celebrations, Marsh Minecraft, Survival Skills and more, offer social, hands-on outdoor activities.

For more information, visit natureplacelacrosse.org.