WisCorps is accepting applications from homeowners seeking help with basic home repairs.
Crews made up of members of the La Crosse Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program will be available to complete basic home repairs for individuals who are elderly, low-income or have a disability that prevents them from doing the repairs themselves.
The work is free; however, WisCorps asks homeowners to provide any necessary supplies, such as paint, nails, caulk or plants. Crews will have access to most tools that might be necessary to complete the projects.
Acceptable projects include repairing fences, fixing hand railings, light painting and first-floor window washing. They cannot do electrical, plumbing, roofing, cleaning animal waste or any work higher than three feet off the ground.
For more information, contact Chad DuChateau at 068-799-5183 or chad.duchateau@wiscorps.org or visit www.wiscorps.org/mayors.
