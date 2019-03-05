La Crosse’s most infamous street could be fixed next year, according to a representative of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT communications manager Michael Bie told the Tribune editorial board Tuesday that the state agency is aiming to replace the pavement on La Crosse Street from Losey Boulevard to West Avenue in 2020.
“It’s a demonstrated need, no doubt about it,” Bie said. “We’ve been well aware of the local interest in La Crosse Street, and we’ve been working with the city for quite some time.”
While plans aren’t finalized yet, WisDOT is working on a design and funding plan for the city street, which serves as a state connecting highway for Hwy. 16. The proposal is to name it a highway safety improvement project, Bie said.
“These are primarily safety projects. Federal funding is used to make safety improvements at locations that qualify,” he said.
The street has been a point of contention between the city of La Crosse and WisDOT in the past, with La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat saying last year the city couldn’t wait any longer for the state to repave the street, which last had an overlay repair in the 1980s.
“Obviously it’s way long overdue for attention, and I’m excited to see the DOT is moving forward,” Kabat said.
The road has been a high priority for the city because it’s one of the principle routes from the northern edge of La Crosse and Onalaska to downtown La Crosse.
“It’s a very vital link between two of our major north-south corridors,” Kabat said.
Should WisDOT move forward next year, the city expects to update the utilities underneath the street at the same time.
“We had that kind of in the works already,” Kabat said.
He added that he hopes the city’s advocacy played a part in getting the construction moved up.
“We’ve been working just overall at the local level of trying to get caught up on these deficient streets, and La Crosse Street is one of the very critical ones,” he said.
WisDOT will want to widen it, or somebody will press for bike lanes. Either would mess things up when replacing the surface is all that's needed.
Allowing that apartment building to be built almost on top of the intersection of La Crosse and West Ave was such a mistake. Now how do you widen those turn lanes? Take half of Kwik Trip's lot.
